France corona virus: Macron under increasing pressure as new blockades are imposed on Paris





Jean Castex said France registered 35,000 new infections Thursday, an increase of 23.6% in the last week, and that the first variant identified in the UK accounts for three-quarters of cases.

The French prime minister also said a person is entering intensive care every four minutes with Covid-19 in place. Even more troubling, he said, is that people being hospitalized with the disease are younger and healthier compared to previous waves.

The new measures take effect on Friday at midnight and will last at least four weeks but are less restrictive than the measures imposed in March and November last year.

“Our choice, to be less restrictive in the possibilities of leaving one’s home, we will have to walk in parallel with real care,” Castex said. “It clearly has to do with allowing people to be outside, but not to go to friends’ houses to have a party or meet a lot of people without social distancing or a face mask. We know it is in the kind of situation that the virus thrives on, “he added.

The new restrictions allow individuals to go outside to walk or exercise, but they must have a “certificate” of approval, and they can not go further than 10 km from their home or travel between regions without a reason to valid. However, night time The night time – currently in effect from 6 pm – will be shifted to Friday at 7 pm. Essential businesses will stay open just like schools and universities. But people are encouraged to work from home. “Our conviction is that if new measures are needed, we must maintain the same coherence and prefer a pragmatic, proportionate, territorialized approach,” Castex said, adding that the coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating significantly” and “yes it becomes clearer and clearer that it is a third wave. “ The French strategy led by President Emmanuel Macron – who is running for election next year – has so far consisted of resisting a third nationwide blockade because of the impact it would have on mental health and the economy. Macron has favored regional weekend blockades, such as in the north and the French Riviera, a nationwide curfew has been in place since mid-December and restaurants and bars have been closed for five months. As neighboring countries have imposed stricter restrictions to combat the spread of new variants, Macron’s less harsh approach has been met with support from some and misunderstanding from others. With France going through the bleak history of 90,000 deaths, stocks are high for Macron. Critics say he is gambling with life. “Macron is defending his bets and people’s lives are in danger,” Communist MP Fabien Roussel told France 5. The 43-year-old has been accused of returning to the monarchical path by going against the advice of his Scientific Council, resisting pressure from his ministers and showing reluctance to change course. “When you are French, you have everything you need to succeed, making sure you dare to try,” Macron reportedly told ministers in January. “Even if the path is narrow, you have to take it.” In February the government once again faced growing calls from members of the medical community to impose a national blockade. French Health Minister Olivier Veran defended a decision to keep it pending. “Every week without a block is a week of extra freedom for the French,” Veran told France Info. But with France recording its highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases in four months on Wednesday with 38,501 new infections, according to the French health ministry, some disagree with the notion that every day without a block counts as a victory. “We did not win 15 days, we lost 15 days and that allowed the situation to get worse,” wrote Les Republican mayor Daniel Fasquelle. On Wednesday the left-wing newspaper, Liberation, published a front page showing a Macron with a mask facing the ground, “Covid: The Master of Lost Time,” read the headline. “The president is so afraid of losing next year ‘s election that his policies will end up increasing the risk of death in the French population,” epidemiologist Catherine Hill told CNN on Thursday. But with the “ubiquitous” virus, Hill does not believe regional blockages are the answer. This time last year France entered its first blockade, which lasted three months, followed by a second slight blockade that began in October and ended in December. The slow vaccination campaign in France has been widely criticized and the expectation is further hampered by the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It has partially vaccinated only 4.5% of its population, compared to 36% in the UK and 21% in the United States, according to our World Data. Despite the poor performance of the vaccine, Macron support has increased since the beginning of the year. His approval rating rose 6 percentage points to 41%, according to an Ipsos-Mori poll in Mars, well above his Socialist predecessor Francois Hollande by 16% in March 2016 and conservative Nicolas Sarkozy in 2011 who stood at 31%.

CNN’s Antonella Francini contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos