International
Morning Post: AstraZeneca ‘Safe’ Vaccine, NSW Mouse Plague, Putin-Biden Saliva |
Gmorning, its Friday 19 March, and it’s Imogen Dewey that brings you this morning the main stories: some Vaccine for covid developments, an increase political strife, and the culture of misogyny in the spotlight across the globe.
AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, said the European drug regulator, but he will continue to study the possible links between stroke and a rare blood clotting disorder. Australian doctors have complained about vaccine supply issues, but, as of Monday, an additional 6.14 million Australians will be eligible to take the blows here on how to find out if you are one of them and how to book. Australia’s economic performance is also under scrutiny as the worst performer in a list of the world’s 50 largest economies for green recovery costs to start the onset of economic growth after the pandemic.
A B C has provided the former attorney general to lead the defense of national broadcasters in a high-profile defamation action initiated by the federal attorney general, Christian Porter who began litigation in federal court this week to challenge false allegations against him about a person he met as a teenager.
As a national protest for the treatment of both women out AND within parliament continues, as Thrse Rein AND Lucy Turnbull say nothing has changed in Canberra regarding rape and sexual harassment for years. The two prime ministerial husbands made a joint television appearance last night to encourage women to appear to speak at the Jenkins inquiry into parliamentary culture. Abroad: Female reporters have said sexual harassment is as prevalent as the air in New York State capital; and devastating new figures from the UK reveal that one in four women in England and Wales have experienced sexual assault or attempted sexual assault since the age of 16.
Labor MP Ed Husic yesterday accused the Coalition only of taking national security threats seriously when it was politically appropriate after the Australian spy agency Asio changed the language used to describe the growing threat of right-wing extremism. (The new umbrella categories are ideologically motivated violent extremism and religiously motivated violent extremism.) Husic said the decision to change the language behind bars by government senators now being asked to face a wrong generation, of ugly within conservatism.
Australia
A young female victim of an alleged attack that occurred at an Adelaide bubble tea bar has been blacklisted by an anonymous user after talking about her former employer. She and three others were annoyed with the name, photo, social media accounts and chat logs included in a list posted online.
General Motors was non-Australian and treated traders with disrespect when Holden closed, has found a report of the Senate committee. Experts say his recommendations could end the harsher behavior by global car companies.
At least three people have been bitten by rats in regional hospitals as farmers fight what they describe as an absolute plague plague across regional and rural areas in western NSW. Meanwhile, residents in Sydney and along the coast have been asked to prepare for the possibility of flooding. torrential rainfall is expected to continue and spread over the coming days.
The journalists’ union is considering withdrawing from the press watchdog, which it says has become ineffective. This comes after some of the judgments of the self-regulatory bodies were openly ridiculed by journalists and publications which were found to have violated the standards.
world
A diplomatic clash between Russia and the US is escalating: Vladimir Putin told Joe Biden he needed a man to know one, as Kremlin officials vowed revenge if the latter did not apologize for describing the former as a murderer.
France’s highest court has ruled that firefighters charged with raping a girl when she was between 13 and 15 years old should be charged with the minor offense of sexual assault. The case has sparked national protests by feminists and women campaigning under the hashtag #JusticePourJulie.
The world must be put on the path to achieving net zero by 2050 if the goal of keeping global temperatures rise below 1.5C will be kept within reach, the UN host for the UN i26 summit said.
Young bankers at Goldman Sachs say they are facing inhumane conditions at the investment bank, including weeks of 100-hour work and peer abuse that has severely affected their mental health.
Read recommended
An application for consent? Women deserve better than the worst idea I had all year, writes Josephine Tovey about the inflammatory proposal made yesterday by NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller. While the transition to a pattern of affirmative consent is delayed, this was a strange way of suggesting you do it. Liking women’s bodies in stores is a spectacularly insensitive suggestion at the best of times, but during a national reckoning on sexual assault, the power and failure of institutions (including the police) to protect women and give them justice, it ‘s really surprising.
If we are to control some super to fund women fleeing violence, they must be the perpetrators, writes Jane Caro. The thing that impressed me about this idea was how destructive it would be for women who find themselves in a violent and abusive relationship. Far from being helpful, it would practically guarantee that women fleeing violence would be left much more vulnerable to poverty, especially as they get older. And the fear of poverty is one of the main reasons women do not leave.
Decreased sperm count, shrinking penises: Erin Brockovich has a few things to say about the toxic chemicals that threaten humanity, found in everything from food wrapping to carpets. Following the trajectory we are on, the new study suggests that sperm count could reach zero by 2045. Zero. Let it sink. This means that there are no babies. No reproduction. No more people. Excuse me for the question: why is the UN not calling for an urgent meeting on this now?
Our March Interactive Book Club is at 1 p.m.. Join Rick Morton as you talk to Michael Williams about his new book, My Year of Living Poorly. This big stupid project, as he puts it, addresses questions of forgiveness and loneliness, masculinity and kindness, touch and doubt while being very personal, it is also a quick point for a wonderful conversation.
Unknown
In a river of anger and frustration 100,000 people took to the streets this week to march for the safety of women. But women have marched before. In today’s episode of Full Story, Gabrielle Jackson talks to Lenore Taylor and Mike Ticher about what needs to be different this time around in order for all women’s lives to change for the better.
The full story is the Guardian Australia Daily News podcast. Subscribe for free to Apple podcasts, Spotify or any other podcasting application.
sports
Preparations for the Tokyo Olympics have been thrown back into turmoil after the creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies said he would resign over a sexist comment about a fun female, which he compared to a pig.
Richmond celebrated the unveiling of the two prime ministerial flags last night with a strong 25 point win over Carlton in a stunning AFL season opener at MCG.
Media summary
NSW politicians voted overnight to introduce sexual approval training in parliament, Sydney Morning Herald reports. More than a month after a promised blow, A B C shows that anti-vaxx content is still prevalent on Facebook. Also in A B C, police say a new Jemaah Islamiyah terrorist cell has been recruiting and training in Indonesia. And, according to Australian, Local Voice co-chairs, Professors Marcia Langton and Tom Calma are concerned that taking the issue to a referendum before it is legalized poses a great risk to the whole reform.
It’s coming
A hearing on the investigation of the Juukan Gorge in Victorian and Tasmanian countries is taking place today.
Samuel William Davidson, who has pleaded guilty to killing four children after plowing through a group walking on a trail in the Oatlands, will be sentenced.
And if you have read it by now
Would you change your name to Salmon with good explosive look? Not the Prince of Salmon? King Salmon Meteor? About 150 people have visited Taiwanese government offices to change their names and take advantage of a restaurant promotion. Local officials are not happy. This kind of name change not only wastes time but causes unnecessary paperwork, said Taiwan’s deputy interior minister. I hope everyone can be more rational about it.
Register
