Saskatchewan expands vaccine acceptance at car clinic as more variants are found





REGINA – Saskatchewan is expanding the age limit for those who can be vaccinated at a clinic in Regina as the number of variant cases in the city continues to rise. Health officials say the clinic is open to people 67 to 69 years old to get their first Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which a national immunization committee now recommends for people 65 and older. The clinic is currently open to people aged 60 to 64 and has been vaccinating since Monday. Providing 15,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Regina has been part of the Saskatchewan Party governments’ strategy to deal with a load of the most infectious COVID-19 strains in the capital. Health officials say 368 of the 433 possible cases of the variant in the province are in and around Regina. Most of the 135 confirmed cases of the type known as B.1.1.7 and first identified in the UK have also been detected in the region. Another 115 new COVID-19 infections were reported Thursday, along with the death of someone in their 80s. There were 136 people in the hospital, with 27 in intensive care. The province reported to have made about 118,000 vaccines. Saskatchewan also announced that people will be taking time off work to get their first dose of the vaccine. The province said it has changed its occupational health and safety regulations to allow employees to obtain special leave from their jobs to be inoculated. The change takes effect immediately and means that an employee is entitled to take three consecutive hours off to take a hit without losing any pay or benefits. The government said employees could take more than three hours off if an employer determines that guarantees are guaranteed. A spokesman said the vaccination break applies to people who get their first stroke. Saskatchewan is delaying second shots by up to four months to speed up how many people take their first dose. The first shootings provide protection against COVID-19 and it is hoped that the delay will reach a level of herd immunity by mid-June. Labor Minister Don Morgan said in a statement that he wants everyone in the province to take a hit. Loading … Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading … Health officials added that the retirement age for people to stockpile vaccines has dropped to 67, from 70. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 18, 2021







