Saskatchewan NDP calls for rapid testing and support for COVID-19 in schools

Education critic in Saskatchewan NDP is calling for rapid COVID-19 testing tools in schools, but said the provincial government should also provide more support for schools to administer the tests.

Carla Beck said rapid testing is especially needed in Regina schools, which are dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases.

With cases of supposed and confirmed variants also growing in the city, Beck has other concerns.

As of Thursday, there are 121 confirmed cases of variant B1.1.7 in Regina, and 368 presumed cases of variant out of 527 total active cases within the city.

“I think it would be a big mistake to assume that this new variant will behave the way the virus did last year,” Beck said.

I am not an expert on this, we have contacted experts and of course the government has access to these experts; this is a variant that is more contagious, carries a higher rate of morbidity and mortality, which seems to affect young people.

Saskatchewan Safe Schools spokeswoman Margi Corbett is a retired teacher in Saskatoon who has spoken to current teachers throughout the pandemic.

It’s very nice that (Saskatchewan chief health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab) says all layers of protection in schools are preventing bigger outbreaks, that’s nice, but teachers can only be so super heroic, Corbett said. .

On February 25, provincial government officials announced a plan to deploy more than 700,000 rapid care tests in several different sectors including schools.

The government acknowledged that many of the sectors may not have the ability to administer the tests themselves, and said the health ministry was working with SaskBuilds and Procurement to find third-party providers to administer tests within the sectors.

The tests were shared by the federal government.

The Ministry of Health and JSC will work with various sectors and groups of providers to provide training and support to use these testing resources to their full potential, read in a press release.

Any rapid test that returns positive should be confirmed through a PCR test with JSC laboratories. Negative tests do not need to be retested, which the government expects to reduce pressure on provincial laboratories.

In an email to Global News, the education ministry said it was implementing the School Testing Deployment Plan for COVID-19 with the health ministry in collaboration with the JSC.

The plan is divided into school divisions for implementation, especially those affected by the variants. We have requested that school divisions, historic high schools and independent qualifying schools review the plan and work with their local health officer to introduce rapid testing within schools.

At a news conference Thursday, Health Minister Paul Merriman was asked if there were any rapid testing kits currently being used in schools.

Merriman said he would have to check if any were being used.

Beck and Corbett have not even heard of cases of rapid tests being placed in schools.

Some of the school sectors have expressed interest in this but need to have someone there to be able to administer the test. It has to be done in a proper way otherwise we can get a false negative or a false positive, Merriman said.

Schools will need help from the government to administer these tests, Beck said.

“What I’m hearing from school divisions and schools is that they want quick evidence, but they need support from the government, they need clarity, they need clear language direction and they need clear messages,” he said. Beck.











COVID-19 case numbers in Regina are rising, unlike the rest of Saskatchewan



