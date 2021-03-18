International
Saskatchewan NDP calls for rapid testing and support for COVID-19 in schools
Education critic in Saskatchewan NDP is calling for rapid COVID-19 testing tools in schools, but said the provincial government should also provide more support for schools to administer the tests.
Carla Beck said rapid testing is especially needed in Regina schools, which are dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Read more:
Rapid COVID-19 testing begins at the Calgary School as part of the pilot project
With cases of supposed and confirmed variants also growing in the city, Beck has other concerns.
As of Thursday, there are 121 confirmed cases of variant B1.1.7 in Regina, and 368 presumed cases of variant out of 527 total active cases within the city.
“I think it would be a big mistake to assume that this new variant will behave the way the virus did last year,” Beck said.
I am not an expert on this, we have contacted experts and of course the government has access to these experts; this is a variant that is more contagious, carries a higher rate of morbidity and mortality, which seems to affect young people.
Saskatchewan Safe Schools spokeswoman Margi Corbett is a retired teacher in Saskatoon who has spoken to current teachers throughout the pandemic.
It’s very nice that (Saskatchewan chief health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab) says all layers of protection in schools are preventing bigger outbreaks, that’s nice, but teachers can only be so super heroic, Corbett said. .
On February 25, provincial government officials announced a plan to deploy more than 700,000 rapid care tests in several different sectors including schools.
The government acknowledged that many of the sectors may not have the ability to administer the tests themselves, and said the health ministry was working with SaskBuilds and Procurement to find third-party providers to administer tests within the sectors.
Trends
Officer who cited ‘bad day’ of bathroom shooting suspect has history of anti-Asian posts
Here’s where Walmart is closing six stores in Canada
The tests were shared by the federal government.
Read more:
Regina school divisions that recommend close contact take two COVID-19 tests
The Ministry of Health and JSC will work with various sectors and groups of providers to provide training and support to use these testing resources to their full potential, read in a press release.
Any rapid test that returns positive should be confirmed through a PCR test with JSC laboratories. Negative tests do not need to be retested, which the government expects to reduce pressure on provincial laboratories.
In an email to Global News, the education ministry said it was implementing the School Testing Deployment Plan for COVID-19 with the health ministry in collaboration with the JSC.
The plan is divided into school divisions for implementation, especially those affected by the variants. We have requested that school divisions, historic high schools and independent qualifying schools review the plan and work with their local health officer to introduce rapid testing within schools.
At a news conference Thursday, Health Minister Paul Merriman was asked if there were any rapid testing kits currently being used in schools.
Merriman said he would have to check if any were being used.
Beck and Corbett have not even heard of cases of rapid tests being placed in schools.
Some of the school sectors have expressed interest in this but need to have someone there to be able to administer the test. It has to be done in a proper way otherwise we can get a false negative or a false positive, Merriman said.
Schools will need help from the government to administer these tests, Beck said.
“What I’m hearing from school divisions and schools is that they want quick evidence, but they need support from the government, they need clarity, they need clear language direction and they need clear messages,” he said. Beck.
COVID-19 case numbers in Regina are rising, unlike the rest of Saskatchewan
See link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]