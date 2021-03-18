France announces new virus restrictions in the Paris region

PARIS The French government on Thursday withdrew from ordering a severe blockade on Paris and several other regions despite an increasingly alarming situation in hospitals with an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients. Instead, the prime minister announced a plot of new restrictions as he lowered the national curfew by an hour.

Taking large doses of fresh air is being encouraged, which means that people living in the Paris region and in the north of the country can walk as long as they want within a day, but within a 10-kilometer radius. (6 miles) from the houses and with a letter authorizing the walk.

Stores, however, will feel a bit at all non-essential points, but not at bookstore closures. And travel between regions is forbidden for no compelling reason.

Nothing will change in the schools, which will remain open, but sports activities will now be allowed.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the new rules, which will take effect from midnight on Friday and last for at least four weeks. He referred to the new massive measures to slow down (the virus) without shutting down people.

I also know the deep desire of many of you to enjoy the outdoors, as the crisis has been going on for a year and Spring is coming, Castex said.

He also announced that the French would be able to inoculate themselves with the AstraZeneca vaccine starting Friday afternoon and that he himself would be hit to show that we can have full confidence. “Castex is making an exception to the age rule by moving to the front line of those awaiting vaccinations, currently reserved for people 75 and older or with serious health concerns.

France and several other countries have suspended short-term use of the vaccine for fear of blood clots and are resuming it after the European Medicines Agency gave the green light Thursday.

Castex said France faces a third wave of the pandemic, with three-quarters of new cases from the most contagious variant emanating from Britain, and more patients being younger and in better health.

The situation is deteriorating, he said.

The Paris region has an infection rate of 446 per 100,000 inhabitants, more than 23% in a week said Castex, and intensive care units are close to saturation. Northern France has an incidence rate of 381 per 100,000. The infection rate across France is around 250 per 100,000.

But the prime minister insisted that France was adhering to its third way of treating the virus: Pragmatic, proportionate and regional, targeting problem areas.

The Nice area and, to the north, the Pas de Calais and Dunkirk region, have been in full closure over the weekend. The North, the Paris region and a few others are now targeted, but with a mix of carrots and stick masses.

People across France have been under a curfew from 6am to 6am for the whole country for two months. The siege will begin an hour later.

Moreover, restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, museums, theaters and concert halls have been closed for almost five months and will remain closed.

The government of French President Emmanuel Macrons hoped the measures in place would save the country’s 67 million from the economic, social and psychological impact of another stalemate.

However confirmed infections and the demand for ICU beds has been steadily increasing in recent weeks. The virus variant in the UK makes up the majority of infections and around 250 people are dying every day from the virus.

“We see people dying, we see people suffering …. There is a difficult situation … and we do not feel an appropriate response,” Enrique Casalino, head of emergency services at Bichat Hospital in Paris, told French broadcaster LCI.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal had warned on Wednesday that the new measures to be announced on Thursday could include blockades in the Paris region, home to 12 million people, and in Hauts-de-France, the region bordering Belgium in Northern France.

A localized strategy remains a good strategy. “It enables (us) to precisely and proportionately limit the spread of the virus,” he said.

Sylvie Corbet and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.

