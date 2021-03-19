State Department adds 1,200 to Foreign Service ranks under Democrats $ 12B budget plan

The Biden administration and Congress are making cybersecurity and technology the top priority for the State Department.

To keep the department staffed and prepared to handle this expanded role of cyber diplomacy, House and Senate Democrats are calling for a $ 12 billion increase in foreign spending.

Investing in the Plan of Century Diplomacy 21 introduced this week by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Del.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) And Representatives. David Cicilline (DR.I.) and Ami Bera (D-Calif.) Would increase current spending for the state and the U.S. Agency for International Development by 20%.

The budget plan would help the State Department bring in 1,200 new Foreign Service officers and give the State and USAID billions of dollars for their international health programs.

This funding adds $ 10 billion to both agencies receiving international public health programming under the latest COVID assistance package.

Murphy told reporters this week that the COVID-19 pandemic is just the tip of the iceberg of non-military threats with diplomatic solutions. Cyber ​​security, misinformation and climate change, he added, are just some of the global issues where increased diplomatic force is needed.

President Joe Biden has not set a timeline for his weak budget proposal for fiscal 2022, but has outlined areas where his administration sees room for growth.

The White House Interim Strategic National Security Guide released earlier this month described cybersecurity as a top priority it seeks as a diplomatic and military response from the federal government.

There is a lot of recognition within the administration that it will be difficult for them to win battles abroad without new tools at the State Department and USAID, Murphy said.

The budget of the Departments of Defense, however, far exceeds the expenditure on foreign affairs.

Right now, we were spending 13 times more money on the US military and its budget than we do on diplomacy and energy intelligence development. There is no way you can argue that military threats to the United States are 13 times more. serious, Murphy said Tuesday.

Funding would also help to counter some of the State Department labor force disruptions under the Trump administration.

Lawmakers cited the American Foreign Service Association’s assessment that The State Department lost 60% of its career ambassadors in 2017 and 20% of its senior civil servants between September 2016 and September 2018. Lawmakers also said the career workforce in the Foreign Service and Civil Service has also declined since 2017.

We have fewer American diplomats abroad than we have members of US military gangs, Van Hollen said.

Murphy said Chinese investment in international economic development doubles what the US is spending, and last year China, for the first time, surpassed the US in the number of diplomatic posts across the globe.

At a time when the Biden administration is exploring ways to counter cybersecurity and emerging technology threats posed by opponents of nation-states, Murphy said these investments only go so far without dramatically planning our diplomatic development package and economic worldwide.

Murphy recalled a meeting two years ago at the U.S. Embassy in Dublin where U.S. diplomats discussed how China was dramatically complementing its embassy to support the Huawei retailer in winning a 5G contract.

Inside the US embassy, ​​we had a military attaché without specific expertise in technology, which was the total amount of our diplomatic efforts to persuade the Irish government and the Irish telecommunications industry to abandon a Chinese subsidized Huawei technology acquisition, Murphy said.

The State Department will conduct an international 5G conversation, according to a bill led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-Texas).

Promoting US International Leadership in the 5G Act would require the department to develop a diplomatic strategy to increase engagement in 5G with allies and international standards organizations.

McCaul said the law would also counteract cyber security risks from China. The bill passed the House in the last session of Congress.

Murphy said he discussed the funding proposal with Chris Coons (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, as well as National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. .

We were issuing this document now in the hope of influencing the decisions that the administration makes. “I think there are a lot of sympathetic voices out there, but this is a proposal that we hope will take away their confidence in proposing an increase in their budget that they present to Congress,” Murphy said.

Murphy and Senator James Risch (R-Idaho) introduced a bill last week that will increase incentives to hold diplomatic posts in vulnerable and dangerous areas.

We should at least be able to have diplomats who are on the ground, in fragile areas. The funding in this bill can certainly be used to reopen facilities in dangerous places. “But we also need to have a paradigm shift in the State Department, where there is an incentive structure to put diplomats in more dangerous positions,” Murphy said.

The Biden administration will also have an opportunity to complete the work of the State Department in setting up a Cyberspace Security Bureau and Emerging Technologies.

The State Department, under the Trump administration, told Congress it intended to set up the bureau in 2019, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo approved the bureau only in the final days of the Trump presidency.

Office of Government Accountability, in a recent report, revealed that the State Department has not yet established the office, and that State did not keep the other cyber agencies in the plan with its plans for the office.

Meanwhile, the House Foreign Affairs Committee approvedCyber ​​Diplomacy Act,which would require the State Department to set up an International Cyberspace Policy Office to establish diplomatic norms in cyberspace.

The committee also passedState Department Authorization Act, which requires the department to develop a five-year staffing plan and provide detailed workforce data for the civil and foreign service.