Sino-Global to launch highly secure NFT exchange with CyberMiles

ROSLYN, NY, March 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global”, “The Company” or “We”) announced today that it will launch a new exchange for NFT (non-fungible tokens) in collaboration with the public e-commerce chain CyberMiles. The new NFT exchange will serve as a very secure and robust platform for collectors, artists, musicians and investors to create, sell and buy digital content of a kind, represented as NFT. Companies expect to officially launch their new NFT platform at July 2021, providing a critical connection between the virtual world of blockage and the physical world.

Mr. Lei Cao, CEO of Sino-Global, commented, “NFT is leading the next wave of cryptocurrency adoptions, making it a natural extension of Sino-Global’s continued diversification and recent investments in the cryptocurrency market. NFT has become one of the most important fundamental application technologies in the process of digitizing social information enabling the monetization of digital products.We believe that NFT and the blockchain that provides the core technology for it will have a profound impact and irreversible in the transformation from the form and circulation of works of art and the transformation of concepts of value in social identity, the system of cooperation and distribution “.

Mr Cao continued, “We will continue to invest strategically in growth opportunities that will drive our success over the coming years as markets, trade and currencies evolve to meet customer demands as we work to further accelerate our growth.” through collaborations with proven partners, such as CyberMiles. “

NFT is a global asset system built rooted in blockchain technology, ensuring digital product ownership, scarcity and creative value. The first version of the ERC721 protocol dates back to September 2017 and it became the first to be used in blockchain gaming scripts. The Sino-Global / CyberMiles NFT platform will build on the years of technical experience of the CyberMiles team and the robust, high-performance CyberMiles public chain. The new NFT platform is designed to become a constant iteration of optimization, along with the development of NFT and blockchain, into a symbiotic relationship of increased self-direction.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a high performance public blockchain system. As a blockchain member actively participating in the distributed economy and technology ecology, it was the first to propose a high-performance commercial solution to the public Ethereum DPOS public chain consensus. This solution is used for reference by blockchains initiated by Binance and Huobi. As early as 2018, it started promoting and supporting the launch, circulation and more of NFT. CyberMiles is also the first public blockchain used in NFT sharing and auctioning of artists’ works.

About Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO)

Established in United States in 2001, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. has been diversifying into the fast-growing cryptocurrency and NFT (non-weak arguments) markets, while continuing to support and grow its core business of transportation, chartering, logistics and related services. Headquartered in New York, Sino-Global has offices in Angels, Mainland China, Australia, Canada AND Hong Kong. Additional information about Sino-Global can be found on the Company’s corporate website at www.sino-global.net.

