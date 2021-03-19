International
Nixon says there are no plans for water changes in southwestern Alberta
Alberta’s environment minister said Thursday that there is no plan to change water distributions in the province’s arid southwest.
“There is no proposal that has been put forward to change the allocation for water to go to coal mining,” Jason Nixon told the legislature.
Nixon was responding to Opposition Leader Rachel Notley after she brought an Alberta environmental information notice to stakeholders last fall addressing water management in the area.
READ MORE: Alberta environment minister ensures rural areas coal extraction does not threaten water
Check out below: Some Global News videos about the Alberta coal mining debate.
The announcement came after the United Conservative government announced plans to dramatically expand coal mining in the area. People in the area have been worried since the water about those mines.
On Tuesday, a resolution at the Alberta Rural Municipalities Convention passed with 85 per cent support calling on the province to ensure the region continues to receive adequate supplies.
READ MORE MM: Albertans will be able to say no to coal during consultations: Savage
Notley said local leaders have a right to be concerned.
Trends
Women in the Army who feel undercurrent of rage over allegations: senior female officer
Officer who cited ‘bad day’ of bathroom shooting suspect has history of anti-Asian posts
“(The government) proposed a number of things, including the reallocation of almost 40 percent of water from agriculture to coal. People are very desperate that this proposal was made. ”
But Nixon said the document is part of ongoing consultations, primarily to ensure the fish habitat remains sustainable.
“The water basin will remain protected. There have been ongoing consultations, mainly about fish habitat. “
The flow into the Oldman River Basin is fully allocated. Water licenses must be transferred and purchased from current holders.
Industrial use and irrigation are classified separately. Most of the water in the drought-prone area is reserved for agriculture, kept in reserve even if most of it is not used in any season.
The presentation proposed a combination of old industrial and agricultural classifications. He would reserve 20 percent of the river flow for fish habitat and river health and allocate everything that was left.
He suggested that water would be made available for two coal mines while still meeting current agricultural needs.
“Approximately (6.8 million cubic meters) remains available after the two proposed coal projects, if approved,” the document said.
“We will present those documents and I expect the minister to stand up and explain how he did not know what was going on,” Notley said.
Prime Minister Jason Kenney said the documents were part of regular talks on water management.
“Consultation is taking place on fish and on the general availability of water to all who receive it. It is perfectly normal and that is what we need to do.”
The Oldman Water Basin Council, made up of First Nations, governments, municipalities and other stakeholders, has been cautious about the conference proposal.
He notes that there is no scientific evidence that saving 20 percent of the river flow is enough to protect its environment.
It would have agricultural impacts, she says.
“Upstream of the Oldman Reservoir, the impact is clear: producers would lose their current exclusive access to (more than 11 million cubic meters) designated irrigation.”
And warns that industrial water withdrawals from small streams, especially during low-flow periods, would have far greater impacts than water volumes suggest.
Other observers have suggested that the plan outlined at the conference will undermine long-established markets for water licenses.
© 2021 Canadian Press
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]