Nixon says there are no plans for water changes in southwestern Alberta

Alberta’s environment minister said Thursday that there is no plan to change water distributions in the province’s arid southwest.

“There is no proposal that has been put forward to change the allocation for water to go to coal mining,” Jason Nixon told the legislature.

Nixon was responding to Opposition Leader Rachel Notley after she brought an Alberta environmental information notice to stakeholders last fall addressing water management in the area.

The announcement came after the United Conservative government announced plans to dramatically expand coal mining in the area. People in the area have been worried since the water about those mines.

On Tuesday, a resolution at the Alberta Rural Municipalities Convention passed with 85 per cent support calling on the province to ensure the region continues to receive adequate supplies.

Notley said local leaders have a right to be concerned.

“(The government) proposed a number of things, including the reallocation of almost 40 percent of water from agriculture to coal. People are very desperate that this proposal was made. ”

But Nixon said the document is part of ongoing consultations, primarily to ensure the fish habitat remains sustainable.

“The water basin will remain protected. There have been ongoing consultations, mainly about fish habitat. “

The flow into the Oldman River Basin is fully allocated. Water licenses must be transferred and purchased from current holders.

Industrial use and irrigation are classified separately. Most of the water in the drought-prone area is reserved for agriculture, kept in reserve even if most of it is not used in any season.

The presentation proposed a combination of old industrial and agricultural classifications. He would reserve 20 percent of the river flow for fish habitat and river health and allocate everything that was left.

He suggested that water would be made available for two coal mines while still meeting current agricultural needs.

“Approximately (6.8 million cubic meters) remains available after the two proposed coal projects, if approved,” the document said.

“We will present those documents and I expect the minister to stand up and explain how he did not know what was going on,” Notley said.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney said the documents were part of regular talks on water management.

“Consultation is taking place on fish and on the general availability of water to all who receive it. It is perfectly normal and that is what we need to do.”

The Oldman Water Basin Council, made up of First Nations, governments, municipalities and other stakeholders, has been cautious about the conference proposal.

He notes that there is no scientific evidence that saving 20 percent of the river flow is enough to protect its environment.

It would have agricultural impacts, she says.

“Upstream of the Oldman Reservoir, the impact is clear: producers would lose their current exclusive access to (more than 11 million cubic meters) designated irrigation.”

And warns that industrial water withdrawals from small streams, especially during low-flow periods, would have far greater impacts than water volumes suggest.

Other observers have suggested that the plan outlined at the conference will undermine long-established markets for water licenses.