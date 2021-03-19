13 law enforcement officers killed in ambush in Mexico





MEXICO gunmen ambushed a Mexican government convoy Thursday night carrying out a security patrol southwest of the capital, killing 13 prosecutors and police officers in what appeared to be the deadliest attack on Mexican law enforcement in more than a year, officials said. The attack was a major setback for government security forces and another reminder of the serious security challenges facing President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador. The president took office in 2018 promising to make Mexico a safer country, but he has not been able to place a significant damage from the violence that has long bloodied the country. Rodrigo Martnez Celis Wogau, Mexico’s security minister, called the ambush an insult to the Mexican state and vowed to respond with full force. The convoy on Thursday was patrolling Coatepec Harinas, about 40 miles southwest of Mexico City, the capital, to fight criminal groups operating in the area, he added. Martnez in a video statement posted on Twitter.

The death toll included eight police officers from Mr Martnez’s department, the Security Secretariat, as well as five representatives of the state attorney general’s office, officials said. The attack appears to be the deadliest attack on Mexican law enforcement agents since October 2019, when gunmen killed 14 police officers in the state of Michoacn. The killings in central Mexico on Thursday added to 86 police officers who had already been killed this year, according to Causa en Comn, a Mexican anti-corruption group focusing on public safety. Last year was the deadliest year for police since the group began tracking deaths in 2018, with at least 524 officers killed. Like most crimes in Mexico, most police killings go unpunished, security analysts say. The feeling that remains is that it is possible to attack a state agent without consequences, said Alejandro Hope, a Mexico-based security analyst. If we can not protect the lives of the police, how can we ask them to protect ours?

The federal government immediately responded to Thursday’s killings by deploying Marines, Army and National Guard elements in the area, Martinez said. Officials made no immediate comment about the possible suspects in the attack.

