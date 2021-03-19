The pastor of Alberta GraceLife Church will appear in Stony Plain court on Monday





Update: James Coates, Alberta pastor who has been jailed for public health violations, will appear in Stony Plain court on March 22, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Alberta District Court. A group supporting a jailed Alberta pastor after being accused of violating COVID-19 public health orders says he expects him to be released in the coming days. Crown prosecutors have dropped all but one of the charges against James Coates and agreed to his unconditional release, the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms said Wednesday. Prosecutors did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Coates, who preaches at GraceLife Church west of Edmonton, has been in jail for a month for allegedly holding services that violated public health rules about the size of the rallies. Jay Cameron, an attorney at the Justice Center, said two RCMP officers met with Coates after a service on Feb. 7 and made it a condition of the pastor that he hold only church services that followed public health orders. Coates refused to follow the condition, said Cameron, who added that the RCMP should have taken the pastor before a peace justice, but instead left the church. “Instead he was left free for a non-valuable undertaking because he never gave one. And now this accusation has been withdrawn and we think it is correct,” Cameron said. After being charged, Coates was jailed when he continued to hold services in defiance of a parole order for failing to do so. In early March, his lawyers appealed on the grounds that he would go against the pastor’s conscience before the Lord for not leading the worshipers. A public health prosecutor argued that the pastor’s release would be a danger to the public. The judge ruled that Coates should stay behind bars until his trial in May. “The condition that Pastor Coates effectively stop doing his job as pastor while respecting unscientific and unconstitutional public health restrictions should never have been imposed on him by the RCMP, or by the court,” said Justice Center president John Carpay. in a press release Wednesday “We hope to appear in court in May and ask the government to provide evidence that the restrictions on public health that violate freedom of religion, peaceful assembly, expression and association are scientific and justifiable in a free and democratic country.” GraceLife has continued to maintain services over the weekend while Coates has been in jail. Last week, the church itself was charged. Coates had addressed the health limitations of the province in his sermons. He told worshipers that governments exist as instruments of God and that there should be freedom of worship. Alberta opposition leader Rachel Notley says the GraceLife church and Pastor James Coates are taking a “selfish approach” that is endangering themselves and those around them. 1:06 This story was produced with the financial assistance of Facebook and the Canadian Press News Fellowship, which is not involved in the editorial process.

