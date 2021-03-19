Mexico will absorb Pemex debt payments in the final round of aid





ACACHAPAN Y Colmena, Mexico (Reuters) – The Mexican government will absorb regular debt payments this year for Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador intensifies his efforts to support the state-owned oil company with huge debts. Those so-called debt amortization payments will reach over $ 6 billion by 2021, Chief Executive Octavio Romero said Thursday at an event in southern Mexico to the presidents of Tabasco, one of the country’s largest oil producers. The president of the republic has offered, since the campaign, to save Pemex and he is demonstrating it with actions, Romero said, standing by Lopez Obrador. The two spoke at an event marking the 1938 anniversary of the expropriation of foreign oil assets. Pemex said its financial debt stood at $ 113.2 billion at the end of 2020, despite some capital injections from the government to boost its weak finances. Mexico’s fiscal deficit will widen to 4.1% of gross domestic product this year, with continued support for Pemex raising debt, the rating agency Moody’s predicts in late February. Moody’s estimated that Pemex will need $ 14.7 billion in government support this year alone. Romero said Pemex had made a new discovery of 500-600 million barrels and that the company hopes to close 2021 with production close to 2 million barrels per day (bpd). Pemex has seen oil production slide for 16 years after its largest deposits, mostly offshore, were widely tapped. Lopez Obrador said the Pemexs tax bill would be further reduced, without giving details. He also announced a sharp reduction of the company’s oil production goal going forward to no more than 2 million bpd, defining it as an environmental necessity. With this moderate production well fulfill the commitment to replace, and this is the rate, 100% of proven stocks. That way you avoid overuse of fossil fuels, keep acting responsibly and we will not affect what future generations will inherit, Lopez Obrador said. By the end of 2018, Pemex was aiming to increase crude production to over 2.6 million bpd by the end of its six-year term in 2024. The company is currently pumping around 1.7 million bpd and sector analysts have been generally weak on the likelihood of any significant rapid growth. Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez in Acachapan y Colmena and Adriana Barrera in Mexico City; Written by Anthony Esposito and Laura Gottesdiener; Edited by David Alire Garcia and Stephen Coates

