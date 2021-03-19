International
Australia could be on top of a double travel bubble
Welcome to our weekly newsletter – a fresh, global perspective on stories that matter to Australian business and politics. This week: The long march for equality, and why we might be back on top of overseas travel again.
Almost nine years after Julia Gillard’s criticism of misogyny and sexism, it feels like Australia has finally reached a turning point.
Nationwide rallies this week show the deep surge of anger not only at Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s treatment of rape allegations in parliament, but also the lack of progress in improving culture and equality in the workplace.
He is not the only politicianunder pressure as women seek greater protection at work, at home and in their daily lives – and call on leaders to behave better on their own.
In the US, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to “look inside his heart” and ask if he can still do his job, with the top Democrats seeking him. him to resign on charges of sexual assault and harassment.
In the UK, Boris Johnson is under criticism for the police of avigil for Sarah Everard, who was abducted and killed while walking home alone in South London overnight. Anger over the crime was reinforced by images of male officers stealing female demonstrators at an event aimed at drawing attention to violence against women.
At home, gender equality advocates hoperape allegations that have prevailed so much in political discourse over the past month will force serious steps to tackle sexual harassment.
“It brings that conversation that is being built into a real national focus and I think it creates an environment for real change,” said Kate Jenkins, Australia’s sex discrimination commissioner.
Bloomberg Melbourne Bureau Chief Rebecca Jones Lifts Australia Lidlong march for equality.
Travel bubbles
Can our dreams of international travel move one step closer to reality? Maybe. At least in New Zealand and Singapore.
The plan again, again for a quarantine corridor with New Zealand is finally seeming more likely, with that country’s Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson saying this week both nations areclose to the terms of the agreement.
New Zealand’s international border is likely to remain closed in most countries for the rest of 2021, and the post-pandemic may not return to the same levels of mass tourism.
The nation sells itself to foreign visitors with a clean, green brand, but recent reports have highlighted how the flood of tourists could damage the environment and the main attractions of overcrowding.
“No.we can not go back to the tourism model that existed before Covid-19, “said Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, adding that the industry probably” had passed the turning point in some iconic key non-disclosure points in our 100% Pure global brand . ”
Singapore meanwhile is eager to work with Australia on a vaccination test certificate as it explores creating a bubble with us. Preference will initially be given to students and business travelers.
Some nations are exploring so-called vaccine passports, includingThailand. But the World Health Organization opposes the need for immunization testing, in part because it is unclear whether vaccinated people can still spread the infection. Critics also say such a system would be discriminatory and create an elite class of people with access to stroke.
Here is a summary ofhow vaccine passports can work.
What we are reading
Some things from all over the world that caught our attention:
Something new we think you would like: We are launching a newsletter on the future of cars, written by Bloomberg reporters worldwide.Be the first to sign up to receive it in your inbox soon.
