Canadians respond to expanded access to help the dead with relief, anger

TORONTO – For more than three years, Cheryl Romaire has suffered from chronic inflammation in her spinal cord.

The 44-year-old mother of two told CTV National News that the inflammation caused a persistent “burning, electric, icy” pain in the back from which she could not be relieved.

“I had two babies without medication and without epidurals. I breathed with both, and that’s worse,” Romaire said.

Romaire applied for a medical-assisted death in 2019, but was rejected because her natural death was unpredictable.

Now she is likely to qualify after the Senate passed a bill Wednesday to expand access to death medical assistance (MAID).

According to Bill C-7, Canadians suffering intolerantly who are not near the natural end of their lives now have the right to seek medical help to die. This will eventually include people suffering only from serious and irreparable mental illnesses.

“Finally. I can finally see an end to this,” Romaire said. “I’m ready. My family is ready.”

For Canadians who are nearing the natural end of life, the extended bill relaxes some of the rules for obtaining an assisted death, including the requirement to give final consent immediately before the procedure, as well as the minimum 10-day wait after being approved before the procedure. .

Canadians who are not close to death will face some obstacles.

They will have a minimum 90-day period to evaluate their applications for an assisted death, and will need to be informed of all alternatives, including counseling. They will also need to be able to give their final consent immediately before receiving the procedure.

However, there are concerns from racist and disabled communities that expanding access may put pressure on Canadians to seek medically assisted deaths due to inadequate social support.

“It’s much cheaper for the government to provide medical care and die than to provide the services that people with disabilities need to live full lives,” Jewells Smith, chairman of the Council of Canadians with Disabilities, said in a statement. interview from BC

Some mental health professionals are also angry about extended access.

John Maher, a psychiatrist from Barrie, Ont., Called the expansion of entry into MAID “the moral scandal of the century.”

He told CTV National News that future rules that could allow medical help to die just because of a mental illness do not take into account that those suffering from serious illness may not be able to make the best decision about themselves.

“Last week I had a patient in her 30s who refused the treatment she wanted MAID. This is a young woman, who will become better what she literally has – she is in her 30s her – she has at least 50 years left in her life, “Maher said.

While those suffering from mental illness will have to wait two years to gain entry into MAID, the federal government has committed to setting up an expert panel to advise on safeguards and protocols to be implemented for those with mental illness.

According to Statistics Canada, there were 5,631 cases of MAID reported in Canada in 2019, accounting for 2 percent of all deaths in the country.

The agency reports that this represents a 26 percent increase over 2018 numbers, with all provinces experiencing a steady annual increase in the number of MAID cases since it was first implemented in law in 2016.

With files from The Canadian Press