More restrictions in Gujarat: Offline classes, exams in 8 cities suspended until April 10

The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to suspend all offline classes and exams in schools and colleges in eight municipal corporations from Friday to April 10th, after the state saw a fourfold increase in Covid-19 cases in one month, reporting 1,276 cases. on a Thursday.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) announced more reductions, including shopping mall closures and multiplexes over the weekend. Also, the night time has been extended by one hour from 9am to 6pm from Friday. It was decided at a review meeting chaired by Chief Assistant Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta and attended by Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar along with Deputy Municipal Commissioners and other senior officials.

The decision on academic activities was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Vijay Rupani and attended by Minister of Education Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Minister of State Vibhavariben Dave, Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, Chief Secretary (Education) Anju Sharma, Secretary General Vinod Rao and others. up.

However, Rupani clarified that there have been no talks (at the state level) on a deadlock …. there is no need to be afraid (on a deadlock).

Giving details, Chudasama said that given the prevailing Covid-19 situation, classroom activities for primary, secondary and high schools in the eight municipal corporations Ahmed-abad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar will be suspended from March 19 to April 10.

However, online education and home learning activities will continue, while the first high school and upper secondary school test scheduled to begin on Friday will be held online, he said.

Campus closure and exams will apply only to all government and self-funded institutions in these eight municipal corporations, while it will continue on schedule in the rest of the state, the minister said.

Classroom activities in secondary and high schools in different areas of these eight cities will continue test Their first test will be conducted offline as announced scheduled from March 19 to March 27. Continuing online education will also continue, he said.

The Ahmedabad Municipal School Board, through a circular on Thursday evening, directed all schools to postpone until further orders the first semester grades 3 through 8 exams that began on March 15th.

From March 19, question papers along with the remaining 3rd to 8th grade exam answer sheets will be distributed to students in their homes excluding those in restricted areas. The program when these completed answer sheets will be received again will be announced later…, it is said in the circular.

The Minister of Education said that the offline exams for university courses that will be held between March 19 and April 10, 2021, have been postponed and the new dates will be announced by the universities. All educational activities will continue online until April 10th.

University dormitories will remain open and students can stay in their own rooms. Exams, offline classes and internships for postgraduate students will routinely continue at universities, Chudasama added.

The final exams of Gujarat University that are conducted offline started on Thursday, while the exams for Grades 9 to 12 would start on Friday.

College and university students on Thursday faced a sad time to get to their exam centers in the city when the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) suspended the services of the Ahmedabad Municipal Transportation Service (AMTS) and the Express Transit System of Buses (BRTS) from Thursday. The decision was made late Wednesday, leaving no time for students to seek alternative travel arrangements.

Cases increase

Last week saw a significant increase in Covid cases from 675 on March 10 to 1,276 cases on Thursday. The number of patients on the ventilator has risen in the past week with Thursday reporting the highest in a month, at 63.

The Municipal Commissioner of Surat on Thursday went on social media to announce that all those who come to the city of Surat must fill out a self-report form for their health condition. The city of Surah on Monday reported 315 cases and one death due to Covid-19.

From testing somewhere between 26,000 to 33,000 odd samples per day throughout the month of February, test numbers have seen a slight increase, seeing more than 50,000 samples being tested daily since March 16th. The test positivity rate now stands at around two percent, compared to 0.8 percent a month ago.

Domestic services

In the city of Ahmedabad, private hospitals will resume home care services for Covid patients from 19 March. According to the Ahmedabad Association of Hospitals and Nursing Homes (AHNA), all Covid home care service providers will resume home care services from March 19th. Charges for home care services will be posted on the AHNA website and the general public can check the names of service providers also on the website.

Also, a call center dedicated to information about home care services from private hospitals will be activated from March 20 that will operate from 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays and from 9.30 am to 1 pm 6 afternoons and holidays.

However, AMC will not request any private hospital for Covid patients referred by the civic body for free treatment.



Since the cases are not very critical, these can be handled through home care services…, said AHNA President Dr. Bharat Gadhavi. Currently, the level of use of private hospitals is almost 20 percent.