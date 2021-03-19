New Zealand Air Force to deliver medical supplies to Covid-stricken Papua New Guinea





New Zealand will deliver Papua New Guinea adequate medical supplies for a thousand Covid-19 patients as the Pacific nation moves toward a deadlock to fight a worsening outbreak. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced Friday that an Air Force Boeing 757 would fly on Saturday with personal protective equipment (PPE) for Papua New Guinea’s healthcare system. New Zealand would make $ 250,000 available to the High Commission in the country to help respond to the blast. New Zealand is very concerned about the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in Papua New Guinea and have agreed to help where we can … We are providing support to the Papua New Guinea government as it identifies and responds to the emergency needs of created by the pandemic, “Mahuta said in a statement. Johnny Blades / RNZ Hanuabada, Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea. READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Seven new virus cases in managed isolation devices

* New Zealand to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to all by mid-2021

* Covid-19: Two recent infections, a historic Covid-19 on board the ship over the Auckland port worker issue

An explosion of Covid-19 in Papua New Guinea has grown increasingly severe over the past week. Friday, RNZ reported the death toll had risen to 31 deaths, and the confirmed cases of the virus were close to 2500. Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape announced earlier in the week that the country would embark on a national isolation strategy by Monday. Australia, concerned about the spread, has said it will provide 8,000 AstraZeneca vaccines in the country. Mahuta said the delivery included hand cleaners, google, bio-hazardous bags, sterilizing tablets, shoe covers, sharp boxes, thermometers, tampons and face shields. Items co-nz A New Zealand Royal Air Force Boeing 757 will head to Papua New Guinea with PPE supplies on Saturday. New Zealand had already set aside $ 6 million for Covid-19-related support for Papua New Guinea last year, Mahuta said, money that would go to budget support, and medical equipment and supplies. Our thoughts are with the people of Papua New Guinea who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and in particular the noise of people who have tragically lost their lives, she said in the statement. Former University of Victoria Strategic Studies fellow Marion Crawshaw, a former New Zealand High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, said there seemed to be a real need for PPE in the country. But blast treatment is likely to require ongoing assistance, including the provision of Covid-19 test kits and vaccines. What will be interesting is to see what needs are moving forward and what other support we can offer, she said. The situation seems very focused on what is happening in Port Moresby and this is definitely a big concern … but I also read things saying that the health system in the provinces can be overloaded very quickly, and I am sure that is true .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos