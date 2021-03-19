Explained: Why Pritzker 2021 Laureates are rewriting the way architecture is seen and practiced

It all started with a straw hut in Niger, West Africa. Anne Lacaton had moved there to practice urban planning after her formal architectural education in France. Jean-Philippe Vassal, whom she met during training, would often visit her in Niger. There, they saw how the country’s desert landscape was filled with architecture that made the most of the resources, with poetic innovation.

For them it was the second school of architecture. From the people, they would learn what the generosity of spaces meant, taking care of the climate and the resources available, why the economy was important and the architecture had to be affordable. They had built a thatched hut with shrub branches that were readily available and lasted for two years or wind and sun.

The couple knew then that demolition would never be a choice, they would have to reinvent and transform spaces, with the simplicity and resources available.

Their firm in Paris, Lacaton & Vassal, which started in 1987, has since worked on these principles, be they social and private housing, public buildings and educational and cultural institutions. With over 30 projects spread across Europe and West Africa, they are the Pritzker 2021 Laureates, who have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Architecture for their work in rebuilding buildings and changing social housing from the inside out.

Their work and philosophy

One of their first projects was a private house in Bordeaux, France, completed in 1993. The Latapie house, for a couple and their two children, had to be expanded with a minimal budget.

Latapie House, before renovation. (Photos: Philippe Ruault; Courtesy: Pritzker Architecture Award)

The architects opened the space in front of the house, covering one side with opaque sheets of cement fiber and the other side of the garden with transparent polycarbonate sheets, to form a conservatory. Meanwhile, they gave the facades movable panels which could be opened towards the sun and the seasons, leaving room for light, intimacy, ventilation to fill the folding spaces inside.

Latapie House, after renovation. (Photos: Philippe Ruault; Courtesy: Pritzker Architecture Award)

In a speech at UCLA in 2015, Lacaton said, “Our design philosophy is to make buildings that are beautiful, where people feel good in them, where the light inside is beautiful and the air is pleasant, where the exchange with the outside seems easy and gentle, and where life is simple and the feelings unexpected. “

Another such project is La Tour Bois le Prtre in Paris. This 1960s housing block was renovated in 2011 by Lacaton and Vassal with their team, which provided 96 families with “winter gardens”. Their strategy was to remove the original façade and expand the area of ​​the 17-storey building, thus giving residents fresh air and light.

Their main motto is not to spoil, rather to make additions that honor the present and yet use history as an inventory to adapt and assimilate from them.

In a recent interview, the pair said: “When we start on a site, we never think about form. Instead, we think about the project from the inside. We want to observe what we have and what to do with it … we are not looking from the top down but from the inside out. “With deep respect for those who live in these homes, the architects are very aware of the memories that people carry with them.

In their 2017 project – the development of the Grand Parc accommodation in Bordeaux – they made generous extensions to the unit for nearly 530 families, without interfering with the structure, stairs or floor.

Grand Parc housing development in Bordeaux. (Photos: Philippe Ruault; Courtesy: Pritzker Architecture Award)

While many of their projects are in France, including Cole Nationale Suprieure dArchitecture de Nantes (2009), Cap Ferret House in Cap Ferret (1998), a social housing project for Cit Manifeste in Mulhouse (2005), Ple Universitaire de Science de Gestion in Bordeaux (2008) and Palais de Tokyo in Paris (2013), they have offices, residences and mixed-use projects in Toulouse, Hamburg and Anderlecht, Belgium.

As academics, they are also very aware of public space planning. Their approach to architecture also flows into their ideas or urban planning. For them, public space in cities is about connections. A master plan for a city always works from the largest scale to the smallest. They turn that idea into her head by suggesting that planners should start from the living room, “because you live first for yourself, then your community, then the public.”

Their growing access was best seen in the town square project initiated by the Bordeaux City Council in 1996. The tree-bounded triangle patch already looked beautiful Lacaton (66) and Vassal (67). When they spoke to the residents, they also did not want any decoration that would spoil the feeling of the place. Finally, the architects did nothing but replace the gravel, clear the square, cut down the lime trees, and modify the traffic.

What the Pritzker jury has to say

Led by Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena, the jury sees in their work, “a commitment to restoration architecture, at the same time technological, innovative and environmentally responsible and can be pursued without nostalgia.” They thought that the architect of Lacaton and Vassal is more than just the building and that the best architecture is always “thoughtful, respectful and responsible”.