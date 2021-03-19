Eight soldiers among 12 killed in Yemen attack – Gazeta





DUBAI: Suspected al Qaeda gunmen in Yemen killed four civilians and eight pro-government soldiers in an attack at dawn on Thursday, dropping grenades and firing machine guns at a southern checkpoint, an official said. The suspected jihadists opened fire in the southern province of Abyan before fleeing, the official said, asking not to be named. They were gunmen, believed to be from Al Qaeda, who launched the machine gun and RPG (wheeled grenade) attack, killing eight soldiers and four civilians, the official said. The checkpoint in the coastal district of Ahwar was run by members of the Security Belt, a powerful separatist force in southern Yemen. The militia is dominated by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which last year joined a power-sharing unity government, fighting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the north. Seat Belts have played a crucial role in the fight against Al Qaeda and the Islamic State militant group, forcing them to withdraw from cities in rural areas. An STC official and a doctor in Abyan confirmed the death toll, but Al Qaeda has not yet issued any statement on the attack. Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) was born in 2009 between network branches in Yemen and Saudi Arabia after they faced attacks by U.S. military campaigns. It then took advantage of the war that erupted in Yemen in 2014 between the government and the Houthi rebels, strengthening its presence in the south of the country and launching attacks against both sides. The United States, which considers AQAP terrorist groups the most dangerous branch, has conducted a drone strike campaign for the past two decades, greatly weakening the terrorist group. AQAP fighters are estimated to number in the low thousands, according to U.S. estimates in 2019. Published in Dawn, March 19, 2021

