One year for polls, Yogi Adityanath governors focus on highway completion

As the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh completes four years in office, it is racing against time to complete major infrastructure projects, particularly highways, ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. Airport projects such as the international one in Jewar or the one to be developed in Ayodhya will take time. So the government is banking on the highways as it completes its fifth year in power in 2022.

The Mayawati government, which was in power from 2007 to 2012, built the Yamuna Highway, while the Akhilesh government that ruled from 2012 to 2017 paved the Lucknow-Agra Highway. The current government is aiming to build at least two motorways, the Purvanchal Motorway and the Bundelkhand Motorway, the cornerstone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also intends to start building the third, the Ganga Expressway, before the 2022 elections are announced.

Among the achievements listed by the government, Indian Express looks at key infrastructure projects on which the government bases its hopes, along with their progress and expected completion dates.

Purvanchal Motorway

* Almost 340 km long, the six-lane entry control project is set to boost Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh), which is the concentration of state governments currently. The region includes Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Gorakhpur, the mother city of Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath. Moreover, the road will also provide a direct high-speed road connection with the National Capital leading not only to the eastern UP, but also Bihar.

Total length: 340.82 km.

Cost: Rs 22,496.93

coverage: Starting from Chandsarai village in Lucknow district; culminate in the village of Ghazipurs Hyderia, which is 18 km from the UP-Bihar border. It will cover some districts like Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur. Moreover, an airstrip is also being developed on the highway in Sultanpur district for the emergency landing of Air Force aircraft.

Progress: Almost 98 percent of the work on the ground and 97 percent of the work on the structures have been completed, while the overall physical progress of the project is 80 percent.

Deadline: While the planned completion date of the project is set for October 2021, the government plans to open the main highway soon.

Bundelkhand motorway

* Like the Purvanchal motorway, the cornerstone of this project was laid by the Prime Minister. The project is as ambitious as the Center Protection Corridor project, which is being built along this line. It aims to connect another underdeveloped Bundelkhand region with not only the state capital but also the national capital through two existing highways.

Length (initially with four lanes): 296.26 km.

The cost: 14,709.71 Rrokë

coverage: Starting from Gonda village in Bundelkhand district Chitrakoot and ending on Agra-Lucknow highway, near Kudrail village of Etawah district. It will cover the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

Progress: 82 percent of the ground work is complete, while 512 out of a total of 819 structures have been built. The overall progress of the project is about 50 percent. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the government claimed to be ahead of schedule. While the deadline is March, 2022, the government is aiming to complete work on the main carriageway by the end of this year.

The government intends to complete work on the main Bundelkhand motorway by the end of this year. (Express photo)

Ganga Highway

* Since the project was recently announced, so, the government is rushing to complete the land acquisition so that it can lay the foundation stone by the end of the year. It is expected to be one of the longest highway projects in the country. Originally, it was planned from Meerut west of Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj. Later, the government planned to further expand this highway from Hardwar to Uttarakhand in Varanasi east of Uttar Pradesh.

Progress: Almost 7,800 hectares of land are required for the highway. The government claimed to have received about 1,000 hectares of land for the project. Provisions for further land acquisition are also made in the annual State Budget. The government intends to complete the land acquisition by the end of the year so that at least the cornerstone for this project can be laid before the 2022 elections are announced.

Gorakhpur Highway Link

* The almost 91 km highway is planned to connect the Gorakhpur and Purvanchal highways. The project will start from Gorakhpur bypass and will be connected to Azamgarh district on Purvanchal highway.

While nearly 31 percent of the work on the ground has been completed, the overall physical progress is about 13 percent. While the scheduled completion date is April, 2022, sources said developers are trying to speed up work.