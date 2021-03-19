International
One year for polls, Yogi Adityanath governors focus on highway completion
As the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh completes four years in office, it is racing against time to complete major infrastructure projects, particularly highways, ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. Airport projects such as the international one in Jewar or the one to be developed in Ayodhya will take time. So the government is banking on the highways as it completes its fifth year in power in 2022.
The Mayawati government, which was in power from 2007 to 2012, built the Yamuna Highway, while the Akhilesh government that ruled from 2012 to 2017 paved the Lucknow-Agra Highway. The current government is aiming to build at least two motorways, the Purvanchal Motorway and the Bundelkhand Motorway, the cornerstone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also intends to start building the third, the Ganga Expressway, before the 2022 elections are announced.
Among the achievements listed by the government, Indian Express looks at key infrastructure projects on which the government bases its hopes, along with their progress and expected completion dates.
Purvanchal Motorway
* Almost 340 km long, the six-lane entry control project is set to boost Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh), which is the concentration of state governments currently. The region includes Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Gorakhpur, the mother city of Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath. Moreover, the road will also provide a direct high-speed road connection with the National Capital leading not only to the eastern UP, but also Bihar.
Total length: 340.82 km.
Cost: Rs 22,496.93
coverage: Starting from Chandsarai village in Lucknow district; culminate in the village of Ghazipurs Hyderia, which is 18 km from the UP-Bihar border. It will cover some districts like Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur. Moreover, an airstrip is also being developed on the highway in Sultanpur district for the emergency landing of Air Force aircraft.
Progress: Almost 98 percent of the work on the ground and 97 percent of the work on the structures have been completed, while the overall physical progress of the project is 80 percent.
Deadline: While the planned completion date of the project is set for October 2021, the government plans to open the main highway soon.
Bundelkhand motorway
* Like the Purvanchal motorway, the cornerstone of this project was laid by the Prime Minister. The project is as ambitious as the Center Protection Corridor project, which is being built along this line. It aims to connect another underdeveloped Bundelkhand region with not only the state capital but also the national capital through two existing highways.
Length (initially with four lanes): 296.26 km.
The cost: 14,709.71 Rrokë
coverage: Starting from Gonda village in Bundelkhand district Chitrakoot and ending on Agra-Lucknow highway, near Kudrail village of Etawah district. It will cover the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.
Progress: 82 percent of the ground work is complete, while 512 out of a total of 819 structures have been built. The overall progress of the project is about 50 percent. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the government claimed to be ahead of schedule. While the deadline is March, 2022, the government is aiming to complete work on the main carriageway by the end of this year.
Ganga Highway
* Since the project was recently announced, so, the government is rushing to complete the land acquisition so that it can lay the foundation stone by the end of the year. It is expected to be one of the longest highway projects in the country. Originally, it was planned from Meerut west of Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj. Later, the government planned to further expand this highway from Hardwar to Uttarakhand in Varanasi east of Uttar Pradesh.
Progress: Almost 7,800 hectares of land are required for the highway. The government claimed to have received about 1,000 hectares of land for the project. Provisions for further land acquisition are also made in the annual State Budget. The government intends to complete the land acquisition by the end of the year so that at least the cornerstone for this project can be laid before the 2022 elections are announced.
Gorakhpur Highway Link
* The almost 91 km highway is planned to connect the Gorakhpur and Purvanchal highways. The project will start from Gorakhpur bypass and will be connected to Azamgarh district on Purvanchal highway.
While nearly 31 percent of the work on the ground has been completed, the overall physical progress is about 13 percent. While the scheduled completion date is April, 2022, sources said developers are trying to speed up work.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]