Senator backs proposal to prioritize NCR residents for COVID-19 vaccination amid rising cases





Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, March 19) Senator Joel Villanueva on Friday said he supports the proposal to give priority to Metro Manila residents in the COVID-19 vaccination program governments amid the continuing increase in cases in the region. “We have to be open to that proposal,” Villanueva told CNN Philippines spring. You can see the numbers in the NCR Can BASIC jung (There is a basis for that) proposition. Why don’t we see him? I agree with him jung Metro Manila, nandyan jung growth, nandyan jung kulm, let’s go first, he continued. [Translation: I agree with it. The surge, the spike, is in Metro Manila, so we should prioritize it.] The idea to focus on Metro Manila to start vaccination was first mooted by OCTA Researcher, Dr. Guido David, who, in a radio interview, stressed that the capital region affects the situation across the country. Villanueva echoed the sentiment. Citing preliminary data, he said cases in nearby regions also decreased as the situation in the NCR also eased. The senator also expressed hope that the country’s vaccination would continue to rise in the coming months, as he labeled the program slow. I pray that we will be better today than yesterday, than last year, and we will continue to improve every day, he said. Recalibrate policies Like his colleagues, Villanueva also expressed concern about the growing number of COVID-19s in the country, which has registered new daily cases reaching over 4,000 and 5,000 in the past week. He then proposed that the government immediately recalibrate the country’s system including increasing surveillance testing and speedy implementation of blockade measures in areas of concern. Pasay, for example. From the beginning, we discover that this new variant is in this country, then just there (from the beginning), allows us to act on it, argued Villanueva. FASTAST FACTS: New variants of coronavirus discovered in PH Asked whether Metro Manila should be placed under a stricter quarantine measure, Villanueva said he would continue to favor governments’ decision if they are using data to make informed. COVID-19 cases in the Philippines totaled over 640,000 on Thursday, with the Department of Health reporting 5,290 new infections.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos