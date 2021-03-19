Japan’s decision to lift the state of emergency faces criticism





The government’s decision Thursday to lift the coronavirus emergency in Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures sparked expert backlash and drew skeptical responses from the general public. “With the number of new cases ceasing to fall, many have to think ‘why now?’ and ‘this will go back,’ “said Ryosuke Nishida, associate professor of sociology at the Tokyo Institute of Technology. Nishida then called on the government to clarify the basis for the decision and present plans to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic. “Otherwise, distrust in the government will increase,” he stressed. Harumi Arima, a political commentator, noted that the completion of the emergency in the capital and prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama on Sunday would be necessary to hold the Olympics and the Tokyo Summer Olympics postponed to the summer as currently planned. “Even if the coronavirus situation changes a little, the government wants to shift public attention to the Tokyo Games,” Arima said. “They must have found a bad idea to hold the Olympic relay amid the state of emergency.” The relay will start on March 25 in Fukushima Prefecture. The decision was also met with protests from medical professionals. At Hanyu General Hospital in Saitama City, Hanyu, the burden on staff members caring for COVID-19 patients remains high despite a drop in bed occupancy due to prolonged hospitalization of sick patients. severely in need of extensive care. “Staff members have not been able to rest enough due to new tasks such as treating coronavirus variants,” said Toshiyuki Takahashi, the hospital’s vice president. “The government needs to look not only at bed occupancy rates, but also the real situations around medical workers.” He also predicted that new cases “would be withdrawn quickly” and people “would see no way out”. In Tokyo’s Shinjuku District, many people expressed skepticism about the decision. Hiroki Murai, manager of Soreyuke Toriyaro izakaya pub in Kabukicho, the largest nightlife district in the country, questioned the government’s move to ease requests to shorten opening hours, urging stores to close at 9pm instead of 8pm “I’m grateful for him, but things do not change much with just one hour,” he said. A high school student who came to Shinjuku for shopping said she felt the state of emergency stretched, originally scheduled to end in early February, “made no sense”. However, she expressed concern about the likelihood of a return to new cases, saying, “I do not want my school to close again.” A care worker in her 40s also expressed concern about a possible fourth wave of infections from rising. “It should have been spread around April, as the number of new cases drops significantly,” she said. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENTER)











