COVID stole his breath and nearly his life. Now he sings again

She had been flattened on her back with COVID-19 in late March last year and then recovered. A few days later, at home, she put the kettle on and all of a sudden I just couldn’t breathe. How immediate so. I could not speak, I could not call my husband. I had nothing to do with it. A large blood clot had been released from her leg and was sitting in her lungs. She believes, and doctors agree, her opera training saved her life. Everything was spinning. My poor husband said, Oh oh for God’s sake Helena just breathes. In my head I like it, for the sake of all people to say this. The only thing that got me through that point before the ambulance came and offered me air was everything I had ever learned about breathing.

Dix is ​​a fool who breathes old school. When learning an opera, she designs, on every page, where to breathe. She knows the geography of her lungs, how to get air deep, into her back, and how to accumulate the last seconds of supply. My heart was pounding, she says. When paramedics arrived and checked her oxygen levels, she saw no shock on their faces. Over 12 surreal days in the hospital, surrounded by doctors with personal protective equipment, she would learn how unlucky and lucky she had been. I was pretty much told I would have died. Doctors call me the surviving miracle [because of] the size of the clot in my lungs. An emergency doctor told her she felt uncomfortable even watching her scan.

Long-term injury to the foot where the clot originates remains. Dix was on painful injections twice a day for seven months. She is still on bloody warfarin and has eruptions. Doctors warned him against trying to sing again too soon. I will be careful because everything is. It’s my life, my living. It’s not like I can go sit in an office and write my way out of it. If her recovery were a film montage, she says, you would first see determination and joy from small accomplishments. Every week I would give myself the smallest goals. I would try to sing a full bar [of music] by the end of the week, nothing more.

Then a bar and a note. When you get out of COVID you feel like you have been hit by a bus. Id sing a bar and log out tired. But I would say to myself that it is okay. Whenever I could sing one more note it would give me a little hope. Diji rehearsals at home. Credit:Louise Kennerley More montage flares: five weeks after its collapse, a complete musical phrase. Then, an obstacle. Id get a little excited and sing a page and be like, Woah, okay now I have to sleep for a week. I have always been that person who pushes myself beyond where I can go, then become backward. But I knew very well that I had to be careful or I could do myself real harm.

There was not a moment when she knew she was fine. It was more of an inner peace in me that went, you know what, would be fine. She has recorded performances from home, including a gala for the Wexford Opera Festival. Next month, she will sing Clement of Tito for the ANU National Opera in Canberra. In May, she will perform Lady Macbeth for the Melbourne Opera. International opportunities are now coming, including Brussels in 2024. Wonderful is wonderful on so many levels, she says.

It’s great to be out of the house, for a start. Dix had been teaching from home in recent months in London, including working with specialists and COVID-19 recovery survivors, sharing her breathing experience. Loading The thing I’re looking forward to more than anything is getting into a room with my colleagues and making music together, Dix says. The thought of coming out on stage again, after all this, is like butterflies, like a first kiss. Being quarantined in Sydney was its own challenge. A passenger on the Dixs flight from London had contracted the fast-spreading type of COVID-19 and the medical staff at the hotel were hyper-alert, calling every day.

I had some small panic attacks in the beginning, says Dix. After everything I’ve been through, if I feel like I can’t breathe for a moment, or something feels a little restrictive, a little bit of something in me goes oooooh. But Ive managed to speak for myself under these small ledges. She spent time studying Lady Macbeth and singing things and going a little crazy in my own room. Research of his character. I am really grateful to be in a country that takes it all very seriously. Catch the titles of all days At the end of each day, submit well the most important headlines, evening entertainment ideas and a long read to enjoy. Subscribe to Sydney Morning HeraldNewsletter here, Ages here, Times Brisbane here, and tODAYs here.