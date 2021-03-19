



File photo: Medical teams conduct temperature checks in Dharavi, Mumbai. (SL Shanth Kumar / BCCL Mumbai) Maharashtra recorded the highest number of positive daily cases, with 25,833 new infections on Thursday. That figure surpassed the previous overnight peak of 24,886 reported on September 11, 2020, according to state health officials. At the same time, fatalities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have exceeded 20,000 mark to reach 20,009 with 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, making it the most hit in the country. The latest developments came a day after the total Maharashtra zoom deaths exceeded 53,000, exactly one year since the first COVID-19 fatality was recorded on March 17, 2020. With 58 deaths on Thursday, the state number stands at 53,138, with a fatality rate of 2.22% while the recovery rate has dropped to 90.79% now. As stated earlier by Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the death rate is low in the current wave, although the high number of cases poses a serious concern in the state. The burden of cases and fatalities is heavy in Mumbai, Nashik and Nagpur counties, with Aurangabad and Latur counties also recording rising figures in recent weeks. Of the 58 deaths, Mumbai and Nagpur ran the state with eight each, while there were six casualties in Jalgaon, five in Yavatmal, four each in Satara and Wardha, three each in Raigad, Pune and Amravati, two each in Nashik, Ahmednagar, Nanded and Washim. , and each in Palghar, Solapur, Beed and Chandrapur. With a sharp increase in cases even in Mumbai, to 2,877, Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation has now begun reopening closed COVID-19 centers and hospitals awaiting the new wave, and similar measures are taking place in Pune, Nashik , Nagpur and other regions. The two most affected regions of the country continue to be Mumbai Circle and Pune Circle with the highest number of cases and fatalities. Adding 5,190 new cases, MMR or Mumbai Circle saw no progressive total of 776,579, in addition to 20,009 deaths so far. The Pune district ranks next with 5,583 new cases bringing the total to 577,369 and the death toll to 11,895. The number of people quarantined at home rose from 671,620 to 813,211, while the number of those in institutional quarantine rose from 6,738 to 7,079 on Thursday. Despite the COVID-19 vaccination that is taking place all over Maharashtra, some districts and cities have already caught up with some of the other forms of restrictions since recent days. However, the government has widely indicated that a second complete blockade may not be possible in the current scenario and given the public sentiment. ** The above article has been published by a source of trouble with minimal modifications to the title and text.

