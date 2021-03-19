As Brazil Covid-19 deaths rise, Bolsonaro says there is a ‘war’ against him





In the coastal city of Rio de Janeiro, the intensive care units are 95% full. Fifteen other state capitals are talking about collapse, with the ICU occupying over 90% – a flood of hospital admissions that has accompanied a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“There was a fight against the President here. It seems that people are only dying from Covid,” Bolsonaro, who was not wearing a mask, told supporters outside the presidential palace on Thursday.

“Hospitals are 90% occupied. But we need to find out how many are from Covid and how many from other diseases,” he said.

Many state health departments in Brazil show data on the capacity of the ICU dedicated to Covid-19 and other diseases. On Thursday, Brazil’s health ministry announced that 2,724 other people had died from the virus that day, bringing the total to 287,499. These figures make Brazil the second most affected country in the world in terms of number of cases and deaths, after the United States. Bolsonaro, who has long downplayed the gravity of the pandemic, also said on Thursday he regretted the country’s deaths, but questioned the effectiveness of the blockade measures, which he has resisted imposing. “Sure, we want a solution and we regret every death, but why was there a stalemate? You are seeing the population suffering from unemployment. Introduce me to a place where the fight against Covid is working,” Bolsonaro said. As cases grow, the Brazilian president is facing harsh criticism from citizens, potential political rivals and local officials across the country, many of whom have called for Bolsonaro to step up federal action. Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has not ruled out running for office again in 2022, has criticized the current administration’s response to the pandemic, saying on Thursday that “there is no control in Brazil”. Over the weekend, a joint letter from the country’s governors called on the President to limit the operation of the country’s airports, ports, highways and railways, among other measures. Many have already imposed local blockades. The National Front of Mayors (FNP) also sent a letter to the president and health ministry on Thursday demanding “immediate measures” to address critical shortages in supplies and medicines, including oxygen and tranquilizers. “It is unreasonable for people, Brazilian citizens, to be pushed to death so desperately by ‘drowning in the dry’ or to have to be bound and kept conscious during the delicate and painful process of intubation and throughout the period people are kept intubated, says the letter. The Brazilian Federal Pharmacy Council (CFF) says the current flood of Covid-19 cases raises “extreme concern” as there is also evidence of deficiencies in neuromuscular blockers and other drugs used in intensive care, such as Midazolam, essential for human intubation and safe. The Council of Health Secretaries has confirmed to CNN that those drugs are at a critical level and could expire within 20 days.

Journalist Marcia Reverdosa reported from Sao Paulo and CNN’s Atlanta Radnja Gigova from Atlanta. Rodrigo Pedroso and Caitlin Hu contributed to this story.

