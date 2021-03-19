New nuclear head plan in the UK contrary to the NPT





New York : The position marks a sharpening from the beginning of the week, when Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressed concerns about the UK announcement, the Xinhua news agency reported. “While the UK continues to support the goal of a world without nuclear weapons and much effort to achieve it, the UN considers that this announcement is not in line with the disarmament commitments that all nuclear weapons states have made,” Dujarric said. Thursday. The announcement also contradicts commitments under the consensus result from the 2010 NPT Review Conference, he said. The agreement aims to “undertake further efforts to reduce and eventually eliminate all types of nuclear weapons” and “move rapidly towards an overall reduction in global stockpiles of all types of nuclear weapons”. On Tuesday, the spokesman said the UN was studying the UK report. The next day, he expressed the concern of the world body, saying that the decision of the United Kingdom was contrary to the obligations of the country under Article VI of the NPT. “It could have a detrimental effect on global stability and efforts to pursue a world without nuclear weapons. “At a time when the risks of nuclear weapons are higher than they have been since the Cold War, investing in disarmament and arms control is the best way to strengthen stability and reduce nuclear risk,” he said Wednesday. . The UK government on Tuesday announced its plan to increase the number of nuclear warheads to no more than 260, overturning its previous policy of reducing the overall ceiling of nuclear warhead reserves to no more than 180 warheads by mid-2020. Describing the strategy for MPs, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would have to “re-learn the art” of competing against countries with “opposite values”. But he added that the UK would remain “firmly committed” to the NATO defense alliance and the maintenance of peace and security in Europe.







