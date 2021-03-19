Karnataka, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh Experience Isolated Rains and Storms | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Here is our latest weather forecast for India 5-Day Nationwide Forecast Two cyclonic cycles, one over East Rajasthan and the neighborhood and another over Marathwada and the neighborhood, are set to cause isolated rainfall until scattered with storms, lightning and dark winds (speeds reaching 30-40 km / h) over Madhya Pradesh , Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh over the next two days. Isolated hailstorms are also very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on March 19, and over Marathwada and Telangana on March 19 and 20. Further, an intense western disturbance will bring scattered rainfall / snowfall over the western Himalayan region and isolated to light to moderate scattered rainfall over the neighboring plains of Northwest India, during March 21-24. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and hail are also on the cards in the region during the same period. Heavy isolated rain / snowfall is forecast over the Western Himalayas on March 22 and 23. Overall, total 3-day rainfall of 50 mm to 100 mm is possible over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh from Sunday to Tuesday. Meanwhile, under the influence of a west trough at lower tropospheric levels, isolated rainfall is expected over the West Bengal Sub-Himalayas, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya over the next 3-4 days. There are no heat wave conditions across India, but maximum temperatures of 40C or higher are possible in the isolated Saurashtra & Kutch locations from Saturday onwards. Maximum temperatures will be below average above Central India and neighboring areas in this forecast period, while other areas will experience near normal or slightly warmer temperatures in this period. On the other hand, minimum temperatures will be warmer or slightly warmer than normal across India during this period, but Central India will continue to experience near-normal levels of mercury. 2-Day Regional Forecast Friday Scattered rain and storms are likely to pass west of the inland Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Isolated rain / snow and storms are possible over Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Isolated rain and storms are forecast over Odisha, east Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. Saturday Scattered rain and storms are expected over the interior Maharashtra.

Isolated rain / snow and storms are possible over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Isolated rain and storms are in the papers on Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

Maximum temperatures of 40C or higher are possible over isolated coastal West India countries. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

