Papua New Guinea orders restrictions as COVID-19 numbers climb

Sydney (Reuters) – Papua New Guinea officials will tighten internal border controls, restrict personal movement and enforce masking in public from next week as the country faces a sharp rise in infections COVID-19. Officials in the 9-million-strong Pacific island nation also said they would ban mass rallies, close schools and order burials in a “designated mass grave” as part of comprehensive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. PNG has recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with hundreds of new cases daily. Total cases stand at just under 2,500 and deaths at 31, but health officials believe the true figures are much higher. Neighboring Australia has pledged 8,000 doses of AstraZeneca Plc vaccine to PNG health workers and asked the European Union to release 1 million doses of its supply after local media reported that patients were leaving outdated hospitals. The social distance measures imposed Monday will remain in effect until the end of the pandemic declaration, unless revoked earlier by officials, PNG pandemic response controller David Manning said in a statement. “Authorized officers” would be tasked with enforcing compliance, and anyone found to be violating the rules could be penalized, the statement added, without giving further details. Although extensive, the measures do not go as far as strict home-stay orders and border closures imposed over the past year in parts of Australia where local broadcasting has been eliminated. The PNG ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people includes exemptions for religious gatherings of up to 50 if worshipers follow the requirements of social distancing. Shops can be opened 13 hours a day and restaurants 15 hours. Domestic flights are allowed if passengers undertake temperature controls and produce a negative COVID-19 test result. Travel between the 22 provinces of the country can continue for essential purposes like essential business, health care and homecoming. State-owned Ok Tedi Mining Ltd on Friday launched a two-week suspension at its copper mine in Western Province, the hardest-hit area outside the capital Port Moresby. The Australian government earlier this week suspended travel exemptions that had allowed mining and in-flight energy (FIFO) workers to travel between the two countries. (Report by Byron Kaye and Jonathan Barrett in Sydney; edited by Jane Wardell)

