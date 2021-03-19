Connect with us

Weight gain, cognitive decline and other ways poor sleep can affect you

World Sleep Day: Adjust waking and sleeping times to adjust your sleep cycle

Main points

  • World Sleep Day: Poor sleep can cause you to gain weight
  • May increase calorie intake
  • Lack of sleep can cause fatigue during the day and drowsiness

World Sleep Day 2021: Every year on March 19, World Sleep Day is observed. This day aims to raise awareness of the importance of good sleep and the many ways it can affect our daily functioning and overall health. Did you know that poor sleep is associated with higher body weight? It can make you feel tired and lethargic all day long and can slow down your metabolism. Weak immunity and higher desire are other side effects of not sleeping properly.

World Sleep Day 2021: Reasons why sleeping well is important

Poor sleep or poor sleep affects the hormones that regulate appetite. It can increase the production of ghrelin – a hormone that stimulates appetite and reduces the production of leptin – a hormone that suppresses appetite. Not getting enough sleep can directly affect your calorie intake and put you at risk for weight gain.

When you sleep well at night, your concentration and productivity the next day are much better. Cognition, concentration, productivity and performance can be affected by good night’s sleep.

If you are trying to improve your exercise performance, then good sleep is essential for you. A study conducted on over 2,800 women found that poor sleep was associated with slower gait, lower grip strength and greater difficulty in performing independent activities.

Lack of sleep can make you gain weight
Photo credit: iStock

Read also: International Special Women Day: Are women deprived of sleep? Know the opinion of an expert

Ways to improve your sleep at night

Many things can be done to improve the quality of your sleep. Here are some effective tips:

1. Turmeric or turmeric milk: A cup of turmeric milk with a little nutmeg and fat; or a cup of milk with a little gulkand in it can be consumed at night. It can be helpful to have a good night’s sleep, says nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

2. Avoid using tools: At least one hour before bedtime, stop using all kinds of equipment. This is an effective step towards improving the quality of your sleep.

3. Create a cozy atmosphere in your bedroom: Make your bedroom friendly with sleep. Set the right lights. Go to bed only for sleep and pressure. Reading your book or newspaper, watching TV, etc. Everything should be done away from the bed.

4. Make light dinners: Avoid heavy and large meals for dinner. They make the body work harder to digest them. Also avoid caffeine and alcohol in the evening if you have trouble sleeping well.

5. Do something relaxing before bed: It may be meditation or listening to music that calms you down. Try doing a relaxing activity before bed to help shift your brain and body into rest mode.

6. Avoid near-sleep exercises: It can keep your body from getting cold and relaxed before you go to sleep. Intense exercise before exercise should be avoided.

7. Adjust waking and sleeping time: This can help regulate your sleep cycle and restore good sleep.

On this World Sleep Day 2021, make sure you do not underestimate the power of good sleep and work towards good sleep at night, every day!

Read also: Diabetes management tips: Strength training, Protein consumption, adequate sleep and more

Responsibility: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. In no way is it a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV assumes no responsibility for this information.

