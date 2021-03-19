Hassan will take over the Presidency of Tanzania with authority in doubt





Samia Suluhu Hassan Photography: Inga Kjer / Photothek / Getty Images Photography: Inga Kjer / Photothek / Getty Images Tanzanian Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, set to be named as the new leader of the Southeast African nation two days after the death of incumbent John Magufuli, now faces the daunting task of building political control. Hassan, 61, will be sworn in as president by Justice Minister Ibrahim Juma on Friday, the top government spokesman said in a Twitter post. She secured the top job thanks to a constitutional provision that the vice president will serve for their term if they die in office. While widely regarded as a smart politician, it lacks a strong political electorate and needs to secure the support of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi if it is to hold power until the next 2025 presidential election. The nation’s sixth ruler since independence, Hassan is the first woman to hold the post. Magufuli chose him as his running partner in 2015, but later revealed that former Defense Minister Hussein Mwinyi was his preferred option and that he would have considered the CCM’s advice to elect a female MP. He retained him in office after securing a second term in October. Coronavirus policy Among Hassan’s first tasks will be the appointment of a new MP in consultation with the ruling party. It will also have to decide whether to reconsider its predecessor’s controversial approach to tackling the coronavirus pandemic, proceed with planned mega-infrastructure projects and regulated investment policies aimed at increasing local ownership, but have encouraged foreign investors. READ: John Magufuli, Tanzanian Leader Who Denied Covid, Dies at 61 As vice president, Hassan oversaw the relatively profiled environment and portfolio of union affairs and was seen to play a largely ceremonial role as Magufuli and his inner circle decided policy and made key decisions. Vacancies within the upper levels of the CCM will operate to Hassan’s advantage. The party currently does not have a chairman or a secretary general, and tradition dictates that as president, Hassan must take the previous post and decide who will be appointed to the second. Economic credentials Born in the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar in the Indian Ocean on 27 January 1960, Hassan studied economics at the University of Manchester. She later received a master’s degree in community economic development and served as a lawmaker in Zanzibar and in the national parliament before being appointed state minister in the deputy mayor’s office. She also held the post of vice-speaker of the constituent assembly, which oversaw the drafting of a new constitution proposed in 2014. The document – which was eventually banned by Magufuli – proposed reducing the president’s powers, establishing an independent electoral body and allowing and the results of the presidential election will be challenged in court. When Tundu Lissu, Tanzania’s main opposition leader, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in an assassination attempt in November 2017, Hassan was the only senior government or ruling party official to visit him openly in hospital. This gesture boosted her reputation as a moderate politician and ousted her from Maguful, who was known for his tough leadership and crackdown on dissent and civil rights. Magufuli died on March 17 at the age of 61, from what the government said was a “heart disease”. Lissu said his sources had informed him that Magufuli had contracted Covid-19. READ: Another Tanzanian leader to face denial of Covid ancestor (Updates with details of Magufuli’s death in the last paragraph. An earlier version of this story was revised to show the proposed draft constitution that allowed challenging presidential, not parliamentary, election results.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

