Pakistani army chief says it ‘s time to bury the past with India | Conflict news





In a rare note of reconciliation, General Bajwa calls for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute and talks with his biggest rival India.

The powerful Pakistani military chief has called on India and Pakistan rivals to bury the past and move towards co-operation, an overture to New Delhi following a surprise joint announcement of a ceasefire last month between the two countries’ militaries. General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed however that the burden was on India to create a favorable environment and said the United States had a role to play in ending regional conflicts. We think it is time to bury the past and move forward, Bajwa said on Thursday as he was addressing a gathering of scholars and experts discussing national security issues at a seminar in the capital, Islamabad. But our neighbor (India) will have to create a favorable environment, especially in Indian-occupied Kashmir, he said, referring to the part of the Himalayan territory administered by India. Unresolved disputes between South Asia’s two nuclear rivals are dragging the region back into the quagmire of poverty and underdevelopment, Bajwa told a conference to highlight Pakistani governments’ new security policies. There was no immediate comment from India. Pakistan’s powerful military has ruled the country for nearly half of its 73-year existence, and the military has long controlled foreign and security policies. The disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India but is claimed by both in its entirety. Both countries have waged two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. Relations deteriorated in 2019 after New Delhi stripped its part of Kashmir of the special status it had long had under the Indian constitution. Bajwa said the economic potential of South and Central Asia had forever remained hostage to India-Pakistan disputes. Importers It is important to understand that without resolving the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, the process of sub-continental rapprochement will always remain sensitive to rails, he said. Bajwa’s call came after the two countries’ armies issued a rare joint statement on February 25th, announcing a ceasefire along their de facto border in Kashmir, known as the Line of Control (LoC), after hundreds of deadly exchanges of fire. times in recent months. The US immediately welcomed the move and encouraged both to continue building on this progress. Bajwa said Pakistan had hope in the form of President Joe Bidens new administration, which he said could help facilitate peace in the region. Also speaking at the meeting was Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who said if India were to take a step forward for peace, Pakistan would do two. He asserted, however, that India chose to take a few steps back (with) South Asia once again on the brink. Pakistan wants India to reverse the 2019 movement under which New Delhi stripped Kashmir of semi-autonomous status and imposed a host of administrative changes through new laws, touching anger on both sides of the border. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training anti-India rebels in Kashmir and also aiding them by providing firearms as cover for incursions on the Indian side, a charge Pakistan denies. Indians in Indian-administered Kashmir have been fighting Indian rule since 1989.







