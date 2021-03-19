Fungal infection: Researchers identify ‘superbug’ in the wild for the first time: Is there a risk of another pandemic under our feet?

Representative image. | Photo Credit: iStock Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has awakened us to realize how fragile the foundations of our social systems really are. In less than a year, an invisible virus has engulfed the entire planet, taking hundreds of thousands of lives and throwing even the most powerful economies into turmoil. But, in fact, to call what we are seeing today a ‘black swan event’ means to ignore all pre-existing research that served as warnings.

We have known for some time now countless deadly pathogens in nature that just wait to get rid of drowsiness, or make the jump from animals to humans. The hope is that once we see what the SARS-CoV-2 was capable of, we will not make the mistake of being poorly prepared when the next inevitable pandemic comes.

The key to this preparation is identifying where the next threat may come from. And a new study published March 16 in the journal, mBio may have shed light on this. For the first time ever, researchers have identified an organism resistant to many drugs, known as Candida Auris that exists in the “wild”.

C.auris, as referred to, was first discovered in 2009 in a patient with Japenese. Before long, the fungal infection had spread throughout the world to the alarm and confusion of scientists. Speaking in May 2019, Tom Chiller, head of the fungal branch of the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), noted, “It’s just a creature from the black lagoon. It bubbled and is now everywhere.”

The CDC issued an alert regarding C.auris in 2016 and currently considers it an “urgent threat” to public health. The germ can cause acute bloodstream infections especially in patients seeking medical equipment such as catheters, feeding tubes or breathing tubes. Its resistance to multiple antifungal drugs and its tendency to persist for long periods of time on environmental surfaces can make it extremely difficult for both, treat and contain.

But so far, C.auris has never been discovered in the natural environment. The previous study had suggested that the overall increase in temperatures witnessed as a result of climate change may have caused C. auris to transform and adapt to higher temperatures, ultimately, making it possible to make the move from animals to humans, whose body temperatures were originally believed to be too high for the fungus to survive and thrive.

Based on this hypothesis, the lead scientist of the latest study, Dr Anuradha Chowdhary, a mycologist from Delhi University, collected and analyzed soil and water samples from eight locations in the Andaman Islands.

Dr Chowdhary and her team discovered the C.auris virus in two of these places – a salt marsh wetland where almost no one ever goes and a beach that is usually frequented by humans. C.auris strains found on the beach, it is worth noting, were more similar to those species previously seen in hospitals, compared to the isolation of the salt marsh. However, the species found in the swamp, scientists have hypothesized, may be the missing link between those observed in nature and those found in hospitals.

However, while the study certainly further our understanding of C. auris, it does not conclusively prove that the virus originated in the Andaman countries. The possibility remains that he was transported there by humans. But some researchers have suggested that it may also have been carried to the beach by ocean currents carrying human debris. Further studies will now need to be conducted to test the heat tolerance of fungi towards generating a better threat assessment that poses to humans.