15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported, Singapore News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – There were 15 new cases of coronavirus confirmed at noon on Friday (March 19), bringing the total in Singapore to 60,167. All are imported cases who were placed on house notices (SHN) or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said. There were no community cases and no cases from migrant worker dormitories. More details will be announced Friday night. On Thursday, a 66-year-old Indonesian woman on a visa for a long-term visit was among 15 new coronavirus cases reported by the MoH. All cases were imported and settled in SHN upon arrival in Singapore, the MoH said. They were all asymptomatic and were positive while serving their SHN. There were no new cases in the community or in workers’ dormitories. The 15 newly imported cases consisted of three permanent residents returning from India and Malaysia; a work permit holder from the United Arab Emirates; nine work permit holders from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia; a short-term business card holder from Indonesia and a 66-year-old long-term business card holder who arrived from Indonesia. One of the nine work permit holders is a foreign worker, the MoH said. The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community dropped from two cases two weeks ago to one last week. The number of unrelated cases in the community within a week also decreased from two cases to one for the same period. The MoH added that out of 82 confirmed cases reported from last Friday to Thursday, 40 tested positive for their serology tests while 25 tested negative. Another 17 serology test results are pending. With 13 cases discharged on Friday, 59,999 patients have fully recovered from Covid-19. A total of 14 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care. Another 94 patients are being recovered at community facilities. Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 that have tested positive have died from other causes. Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 121 million people. Over 2.6 million people have died.







