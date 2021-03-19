Most recent: SKorea rights body to review virus testing rules





If the commission concludes that the measures are discriminatory, it may recommend that government officials change the relevant policies or laws. But his proposals are not binding. Testing campaigns came in response to outbreaks among low-skilled foreign workers employed in Gyeonggi factories, who often face hashish working and living conditions. Critics question why authorities are demanding extensive tests based on nationality rather than specifically targeting people with vulnerable working conditions. Lim Sun-Young, a commission official, said more than 20 individuals, including foreigners, had lodged complaints with the commission about the tests. President Biden plans to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada EU Agency: AstraZeneca Safe Vaccine Will Increase Clot Warning Zoos, scientists aim to curb people who give the virus to animals France announces new virus restrictions in the Paris region WHO Expert: Virus study to have unanimity despite pressure – US unemployment claims rise to 770,000 with still high layoffs Follow AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/Und UndingingtheOutbreak HERES WHAT HAPPENS NEXT: CANBERRA, Australia Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he is working with US, Indian and Japanese partners to provide emergency coronavirus vaccine in Papua New Guinea. Australia has secured 8,000 doses of AstraZeneca from its reserves to its nearest neighbor following an outbreak of infections on the South Pacific island in recent weeks. Morrison said Friday that the European Union has not yet responded to its recent request that 1 million doses of Australian-contracted AstraZeneca be shipped to Papua New Guinea as soon as possible. He says it is not fair for advanced countries in Europe to deny the supply of vaccines to developing countries that need it like Papua New Guinea. WASHINGTON A new analysis suggests that the coronavirus pandemic is likely to start in Chinas Hubei province a month or two earlier than the end of December 2019, when a bunch of cases linked to a seafood market were first discovered . Scientists tracked mutations back in time to assess when a common ancestral virus first appeared, did modeling exercises on how the new coronavirus spread, and reported their findings Thursday in the journal Science. Evolutionary biologist Michael Worobey says the study is showing quite strongly that the market is not the original source of the virus, but the first place where it encountered some sort of these prevailing events. Public health expert William Hanage, who had no role in the study, says the conclusions are very, very plausible and the work pushes into time estimates for the origin of the outbreak. Spain’s Health Minister MADRID says the country will resume vaccination with doses of AstraZeneca next Wednesday, but officials will review over the weekend which groups to exclude to minimize the risks. Carolina Darias said authorities at the national and regional levels will evaluate the updated technical sheet and give new instructions to doctors. The minister spoke after an urgent meeting with health officials from the regions of the countries after the regulatory notification of European Union drugs that the vaccine is safe. The head of Spain’s drug agency says the resumption now after assessing a series of rare blood clots in a dozen patients who had received the AstraZeneca stroke should strengthen confidence in vaccines. After weeks of declining infection rates, the incidence of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain is rising again, fueling fears that the country may soon join the growth the rest of Europe is experiencing. PRAGUE With infection and death rates remaining high, the Czech government has extended the country ‘s blockade until after Easter. Health Minister Jan Blatny says his country is not yet able to calm the measures. Among the restrictions in one of the most hit countries in the European Union, people are banned from traveling to other counties unless they go to work or do not have to take care of relatives. His part of a series of steps as the Central European nation has been seeking to slow the spread of a highly contagious virus variant first seen in Britain and prevent the collapse of countries’ hospitals. Of the 8,910 COVID-19 patients in Czech hospitals on Wednesday, 1,989 needed intensive care. Both numbers are close to the records set earlier this week. Blatny said the situation in it needs to improve as by the end of this week and the number of hospital admissions drops to around 5,000 in April. The nation of 10.7 million has over 1.4 million confirmed cases with more than almost 24,100 deaths. WASHINGTON The United States is finalizing plans to ship a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada for the first export of photographs. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration is planning to send 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada as a loan. The AstraZeneca vaccine is not authorized for use in the United States but is authorized by the World Health Organization. Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford thanked Biden for his willingness to share the vaccines. Canadian regulators have approved the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but their purchase has proved difficult. Canada ranks about 20th in the number of doses administered, with about 8% of the adult population taking at least one shot. This compares to about 38% in the UK and 22% in the US Mexico has fully vaccinated more than 600,000 people and more than 4 million have received a single dose in a country of 126 million. JOHANNESBURG Africa’s ability to produce COVID-19 vaccines received a boost Thursday with the announcement that Biovac has signed a full production partnership with US-based ImmunityBio Biovac is a laboratory partly owned by the South African state. It has an agreement with ImmunityBio, which has a COVID-19 vaccine in clinical trials, to produce the vaccine sometime next year. Cape Town-based Biovac has the capacity to produce between 20 million and 30 million vaccines a year. Africans 54 countries have limited capacity to make vaccines, with only two laboratories on the continent able to fully produce vaccines. They are Biovac and the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal, which produces yellow fever vaccines. Three other African countries may partially produce vaccines. South Africa Aspen Pharmacare is awaiting approval to assemble the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a process of mixing ingredients shipped in large batches and placing the vaccine in vials for filling and completion. Aspen said it has the capacity to produce 300 million doses a year of the J&J vaccine. NEW YORK Show time! AMC Cinemas say it will have 98% of its movie theaters in the US on Friday. Even more theaters are expected to open by March 26th. AMC says more than 40 of its locations in California are reopening on Friday and will open 52 of its 54 locations by Monday. The company is preparing to resume operations in the rest of its California locations once proper local approvals are available. AMC has previously opened more than 500 of its theaters in other parts of the country. Several cinemas have opened in recent months with limited capacity and improved security protocols. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

