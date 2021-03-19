World Sleep Day: Improve the Quality of Your Sleep with Emma

(Eds: Responsibility: The following press release comes to you under an agreement with Newsvoir. PTI assumes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Did you know that sleep occupies 26 years at an average value of one man, and another 7 years are spent just trying to fall asleep? The pandemic has been grim and stressful for all of us. Stress can impair our sleep cycle, which is essential for health and well-being. As most of us continue to work from home, our sleep quality is affected and we do not know exactly how to do it better. Why do we need sleep? Sleep is an important function that allows you to refresh and replenish your body. Keeps the mind alert during waking hours. Good sleep not only keeps us in good shape, but also helps us build immunity and fight disease. Over the past 1 year, many of us have had to adapt to makeshift workspaces – day offices and bedrooms at night. If you share your home with your family, then you know the challenges of adapting to the situation. Since the spaces are no longer suitable for causing restful sleep, people admit that they struggle with falling asleep. Overtime has exacerbated the situation, not to mention the already existing branches of over-reliance on screen and social media. How then can you make sure that on this World Sleep Day, you are committed to a better quality of sleep, even if the hours may be shorter? In terms of sleep duration, most adults require a minimum of 7 to 9 hours of sleep, while children and teens need much more. If you find that this amount is being compromised, you can compensate for it by improving the quality of your sleep. Emma Sleep Company is paving the way in sleep technology. Emma Original is a durable high-level mattress that provides pressure relief and supports the spine, regardless of sleeping position. Powered by Body Ergonomics, All Positions, sleepers of all shapes and sizes stay comfortable overnight in any sleeping position. Its ultra-based technology offers continuous areas optimized for a perfect spine extension. Among other benefits, Emma Original offers Motion Isolation Technology, which means that if you share your bed with a partner or family member who tends to throw and turn a lot, it will not disturb your sleep at all! In fact, with hot summer making its presence known, you can sleep at optimal temperatures, even without an air cooling device. The Emma Original cover increases air circulation throughout the mattress and keeps moisture out, regulating temperatures to the optimum level. The 1.5 inch layer of Airgocell foam that can absorb moisture and keeps you cool overnight. On World Sleep Day, you can meet Emma and give her a chance for just 100 days to see her for yourself! Yes, with a 100-night trial, you can explore all the benefits and if you are still not convinced, the good people at Emma The Sleep Company will offer you a full refund! Many of us associate sleep with lethargy, but it is time to change this narrative, sleep is an essential function. Improves your productivity, stimulates creative juices and energizes you in order to meet the demands of the day! If there is one thing we should not compromise on, it is the hours we spend sleeping. If you are going to spend a third of your life sleeping, it is only wise to commit to making the most of it! For more information, please visit www.emma-mattress.in. About Emma Sleeping Company Emma Sleeping Company is a company run by the founders and with 1.5 million mattresses sold in 2020, is the leading D2C sleeping brand in the world. Founded in 2013 as Bettzeit GmbH by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller, Sleep Tech is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and operates globally. In 2020, Emma The Sleep Company achieved a record turnover of EUR 405 million (USD 494.7 million), a growth rate of 170% from last year. The company consists of the brands Emma and Dunlopillo (Trademark Rights: Germany and Austria). The main product is Emma bed-in-a-box, which is currently available in 26 countries. The mattress is sold directly to consumers through an omni-channel customer experience that spans over 1,700 stores. The successful omni-channel strategy has been made possible by mutually beneficial partnerships with several retailers. The recently launched Emma Select portfolio and its customer-centric access support in-store retail partners. Emma Sleep Company is paving the way in sleep technology. Their R&D expert team is taking advantage of what technology can do for the rest by developing innovative products that make a positive impact on people’s lives by increasing their sleep. In doing so, Emma launched the world’s most advanced smart mattress: Emma Motion. Its innovative intelligent technology automatically adapts to each individual’s sleeping position and ensures optimal spinal alignment throughout the night. To scale the business and innovate as quickly as possible, the Emmas 500+ team members are constantly creating and implementing new concepts to optimize everything from their global supply chains to marketing and sales. The company maintains its sharp competitive advantage by staying agile, discovering pragmatic solutions to challenges and maintaining a digital mindset. The team celebrates and encourages diversity in all areas: diversity of thought, character, ideas and background. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, with additional locations in Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal) and Shanghai (China). On July 1, 2020, the group Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH bought 50.1 percent of Emma The Sleep Company.

