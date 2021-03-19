Starting from scratch: As the largest food seller in Russia it is becoming more stable

Although Russia is relatively young in terms of sustainability, environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs are fast becoming a vital aspect of doing business in the region.

The X5 Group is the largest retailer of food in Russia. We have a fast growing e-business, operating more than 17,000 stores in seven of Russia’s eight federal districts spanning 11 time zones and generating net retail sales of 1.97 trillion rubles in 2020. We launched our Development Strategy. Sustainable in December 2019 based on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015. The X5 is working towards what we call our 30X30 goals. Based on 2020 data, the goals include a 30 percent reduction in GHG emissions, a 30 percent reduction in renewable energy used in X5 operations, and a 30 percent reduction in the ratio of waste generated to retail sales, all up to 2030. They also aimed to increase the share of solid waste from our operations that is recycled to 95 percent over the next three years, and actively working towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Already, we see significant progress. Our retail formats have been particularly successful in reducing plastic waste: Perekrestok X5s supermarkets and nearby Pyaterochka stores use plastic bags containing 35 percent recycled plastic, for example, while our online supermarket Perekrestok Vprok collected about 125,000 bags that were used for deliveries by customers during the first 10 months of 2020. The bags are sent to local partners who administer recycling.

As we implement these and other ESG initiatives, we are rapidly gaining valuable insights into how to achieve our goals in a region where it remains relatively young to factor sustainability into business success.

When infrastructure is not in place, it becomes the corporate responsibility to lead in the development of infrastructure, programs and services that enable sustainability.

Starting from scratch

In Russia, sustainable development is more than an important area of ​​focus for companies and government: We are seeing more and more of our consumers worrying about socially and environmentally responsible purchases. However, a strategic approach to ESG remains new for the country, and we are still in the early stages of structuring our approach to sustainability.

We have been faced several times with the lack of infrastructure needed to support a certain sustainable development. Russia, for example, has limited capacity for industrial composting, and large-scale recycling of consumer waste has begun to be introduced only in most cities. In these cases, it becomes a shared responsibility to lead in the development of infrastructure, software and services that enable sustainability for example, our pilot program which has so far installed 20 reverse vending machines that collect plastic packaging for recycling in our stores and offer coupons to customers who use them. As with our plastic bag recycling program, packaging is distributed to local recycling plant partners.

Growth and guidance

When X5 launched our durable packaging initiative, the original goal was to improve our packaging for private label products. We conducted both internal and external analysis, evaluating our competitors and holding discussions with our key suppliers to determine which areas should be the focus for improvement. The analysis informed our draft recommendations, which were then subjected to a substantial public hearing that included input from environmental activists and stakeholders along the value chain, from raw material producers to recyclers. This process validated our recommendations and we quickly identified an opportunity to have a greater, more sustainable impact by developing packaging guidelines for other organizations to follow.

As part of our ongoing dialogue with suppliers, over the summer of 2020, we developed general packaging guidelines for our supply chain, encouraging suppliers to ensure that their work practices respect human rights and that they are responsible for the environment. For example, we recommend that the product packaging be made from recyclable and recyclable materials. This month, we took it a step further by publishing comprehensive sustainable packaging recommendations in 13 product categories in consultation with manufacturers, suppliers, industry associations and the expert community. The recommendations rely on the barrier properties of materials as well as other product specifics and cover three aspects of packaging design, materials and information, the latter including labeling, customer and employee education. The recommendations take into account current regulations and the technology and infrastructure available in Russia. In parallel, we continue to work towards increasing the percentage of durable packaging used in our private label products to 50 percent by 2023.

To help advance ESG initiatives, employees need to understand our core sustainability concepts and be aware of what the X5 is doing to achieve our goals.

Emphasis on education

To consolidate our work in the field of sustainable development, we quickly realized that we would have to combine our strategy with a broad educational program. To help advance ESG initiatives, employees need to understand our core sustainability concepts and be aware of what the X5 is doing to achieve our goals. X5 sets three educational strategies: awareness raising; providing training; and encouraging informal engagement. We have already started online training for sustainable development for the 340,000 current and new employees of the company’s retail stores and offices. The 45-minute interactive lesson is divided into four thematic blocks: global trends in sustainable development and why they are important; SDGs; Sustainable Development Strategy of Group X5 Retail; and our company goals with information on how employees can help achieve them.

Furthermore, we have developed dashboards for each of our networks and business units to pursue our sustainability goals, which informs another important educational flow: the informal engagement of employees around various sustainability initiatives within the office.

Our focus on education serves a dual purpose. Yes, it is important for employees to understand our sustainability goals and what they were doing to achieve them, but by actively communicating about these initiatives, we create a culture of transparency. In December 2019, some of the X5s employees knew the meaning of ESG and now, not only is everyone aware, but our progress is monitored by our leadership and the organization invests in our sustainability, top-down. This comprehensive awareness and support will be essential in the coming year as we continue to expand our ESG initiatives with an eye on achieving our ambitious 30X30 goals.