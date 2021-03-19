Direct flights twice a week will start between Auckland and Hobart for the first time in two decades





Direct passenger flights between New Zealand and Tasmania will resume for the first time in more than 20 years. Main points: New Zealand Air has announced two flights a week will operate between Auckland and Hobart once quarantine travel becomes available

It will be the first time since 1996 that there will be direct flights between the two destinations Prime Minister Peter Gutwein is optimistic the travel bubble could start by mid-to-late April New Zealand Air announced on Friday it would operate two flights a week from Auckland to Hobart, on Thursdays and Sundays, once quarantine travel is available. The introduction of a third flight is also marked as demand increases. Prime Minister Peter Gutwein said it would offer a significant opportunity for both destinations. He said Tasmania welcomed 25,000 a year from New Zealand before COVID-19 and that the number was expected to increase with the direct flight option. “Tasmania has some of the best tourism experiences in the world and I’m sure New Zealand will be very keen to fly straight here, travel around the country and see what we have to offer,” Z said. Gutwein. Upgrades to the $ 20 million terminal at Hobart International Airport are nearing completion and will open in the next two weeks. The Australian Border Force and the Australian Federal Police will be deployed at the airport, on a flight basis, to allow flights to take place. Two flights from Auckland will land at Hobart each week. ( Facebook: Hobart Airport It will be the first time since 1998 that there has been a direct flight route between Tasmania and New Zealand. Hobart Airport chief executive Norris Carter said the announcement was the culmination of years of tireless work. “It has long been the ambition of Hobart Airport and the wider Tasmanian community to see the resumption of international flights,” Mr Carter said. “For this project to progress so quickly between a pandemic and the closure of international borders makes this important achievement even deeper.” Mr Gutwein said the travel bubble could have been in place “around Anzac Day”. “If the date is Anzac Day, we can be ready together with the border services to take the flights,” Mr Carter said. “We actually have them [Border Force officers]”here tonight for a flight from Vanuatu bringing in the harvest, so we are already able to land an international flight, but for a more ongoing operation, we may be ready within about a month.” Hobart Airport CEO Norris Carter (left) and Tourism Industry Council chief executive Luke Martin say the flights present an “excellent opportunity” for Tasmania. ( ABC News: Loretta Lohberger Tasmania Tourism Industry Executive Council chief Luke Martin said he hoped there would be a request for the road to be increased to a day service. “It’s a very exciting day and it’s been 20 years in the process,” Mr Martin said. He said the New Zealand market was an “excellent opportunity” for Tasmania’s tourism sector. “We’ve seen if it was opening Queensland with direct flights about 20 years ago, obviously you’ve recently seen Adelaide and Perth and the success of those services,” Martin said. “[There is]an almost direct jump in the number of visitors as soon as you bring in a direct flight. “

