Tourism Minister Stuart Nash: NZ needs ‘high value’ tourists after Covid-19

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash is considering raising taxes that overseas tourists pay to enter the country and says he wants tourists to spend about $ 300 a day.

Earlier today, Nash outlined his vision for the future of the industry including how to make tourism more sustainable.

He also wants to make sure that New Zealand does not have to bear the cost of hosting international visitors, which could mean differential prices at some tourist spots.

Nash told RNZ that the $ 35 tax that foreign tourists would pay should be increased, but he would not back down from the big increase he was thinking of.

He also said that people who visited New Zealand and bought vans who were not self-employed and spent as little as $ 10 a day were “not really the kind of tourists we want”.

“Now does not mean we will close the borders of course, for those who spend $ 10 a day … but those who will be targeted will be those who spend money in our communities, and what we call “tourists are highly valued,” he said.

“There is a difference between high value and wealth, of course. Some people for whom New Zealand is a dream destination who saved their whole life for this, they will come here to have a wonderful experience and we will we offer it So please do not confuse high value with high net worth or high wealth “.

Nash said the $ 300 estimate included accommodation. “You know, what I’m talking about are people who are coming to our communities, spending money, enjoying themselves, adding value.”

He said the airlines had told people who spent as little as $ 10 a day were unlikely to visit New Zealand in the near future anyway as air travel would be very expensive.

Great conversations, but businesses want action

Queenstown businesses said Nash’s new vision was a promising game plan, but they wanted to see action.

Nash, speaking at a tourism policy school in Queenstown today, said his plans included a price fluctuation for visitors who could see the increased fees in national parks and work with a bed tax across the country.

He was clear – business as usual was not an option for the tourism industry.

His vision identified four key areas to address – he wanted to see tourism become more sustainable, to ensure that Aotearoa was at the top of the most aspirational destinations in the world, that New Zealand would not receive the tab of receiving visitors and there was more partnership between government and industry.

Nash has raised similar points before, but details include the possibility for Australians to pay the $ 35 tourist tax and the increase in fees in national parks for international visitors.

He also noted that work was underway on a nationwide bed tax, which he said Queenstown had shown an appetite for.

“I’m doing some work for this, but not just for Queenstown … all over the country. We’re trying to find a way that would make it easier for councils to decide for themselves whether they wanted to do this or no.

“But we would not introduce the bed tax ourselves.”

Nash sails at different prices for locals vs tourists

Nash was also interested in attractions that offered different prices to the locals.

“A number of us have traveled internationally and we all know that most countries actually have a foreign visitor differential and a local differential. There are several places here that do,” Nash said.

“But I would like to see more of them because … I think we really underestimate what we have in this country and we do it at our own risk.”

Aotearoa may be smarter about targeting international tourists while at the same time ensuring that New Zealand does not be distracted by attractions, he said.

IFly Indoor Skydiving Queenstown managing director Matt Wong said he was not on board at differential prices.

“I think it would be extremely negative. I think it would be seen as favoring the native over the internationals and would show that the internationals were less respected than our domestic market and Kiwi,” Wong said.

“I think all markets deserve the same respect. Anyone who spends money on my business is a friend of mine and it doesn’t matter where you are from.”

He wanted Nash to admit that the industry had good bones and something to offer.

“I think if he really just said something positive about the industry for once, it could actually help with the public perception and the current contempt that the public has, or the misinformation they have about our industry.

“Some of them could be alleviated if the Minister of Tourism meant something a little more positive.”

NZSki general manager Paul Anderson was encouraged to hear a strong vision for the future.

“But I think as an industry what we’re really interested in is distribution,” Anderson said.

“So he had a great four-point plan … for the industry, I think we would say a lot of greed, let’s really see what the government will give in terms of infrastructure, in terms of speeding up the bureaucratic process for to help businesses operating in this industry “.

While he believed tourists had to pay to enter national parks, he was not too sure about charging different prices for international visitors to locals.

Anderson said this will depend on how it is implemented and executed.

Flame Bar and Grill owner Lou McDowell originally planned to hold a rally, but instead had an unexpected meeting with the minister.

She left feeling a little more positive.

“There is some hope for some businesses in Queenstown that they can get help from the government. Some will survive, some will probably not survive. But a glimmer of hope for some businesses.”

Nash focuses on the most affected communities

Nash said his first priority was to support those communities most affected by the loss of overseas tourists.

“I’m deeply concerned about the situation that is developing in communities like Queenstown, the West Bank, Fiordland, MacKenzie County and Kaikura that depend so much on international tourism. I’m considering structural and targeted initiatives to support some of the most affected communities. ,” he said.

Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes said some businesses depended on toothpaste.

Stokes said the path Nash presented was in line with the direction the chamber wanted to see the direction of government.

“It is positive that we will hear more details about targeted and structural interventions within the next two weeks and that is what our businesses will actually depend on their hat,” Stokes said.

A recent business confidence study created a bleak picture for Queenstown Lakes.

“All the economic indicators are that the next three to four months will be the most difficult yet, so there is a lot of pain to come, so the sooner we can get that targeted, focused support, the more better.”

While Nash’s vision for tourism is on the table, the industry will have to wait a little longer to find out what support it has on the cards.