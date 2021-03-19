Connect with us

Delhi Metro Blue Line: Train services delayed due to runway maintenance work between Rajouri Garden-Kirti Nagar

Metro services were affected in a part of the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Railway Network due to train speed restrictions placed in that segment.

Delhi Metro Blue Line: On Friday morning, some Delhi Metro passengers had to deal with train delays. Metro services were affected in a part of the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Railway Network due to train speed restrictions placed in that segment. The train speed limit was set due to overnight rail maintenance work. Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) took to its Twitter post to inform Delhi Metro passengers about the Blue Line train delay between Rajouri Garden and Kirti Nagar metro stations. However, the corporation mentioned that normal metro services are available on all other Delhi Metro lines.

A DMRC spokesman was quoted in a PTI report as saying that last night, runway maintenance work was carried out in that part of the Blue Line. Therefore, subway trains are operating at a limited speed in that part, leading to congestion, and thus train delays. The DMRC spokesman further said there was no technical singing and Delhi Metro passengers will be updated through social media. Delhi Metro’s Blue Line connects Dwarka in the national capital with Electronic City in Noida.

Recently, it was reported that the DMRC has planned to monitor vibration levels caused by the movement of subway trains by collecting 80 samples from different locations in two main corridors – the Yellow Delhi Metro Line, which connects the Samyapur Badli metro station with the HUDA City Center metro station and the Violet Line, which connects the Kashmere Gate metro station with the Ballabgarh metro station. To conduct vibration level monitoring, a tender has been submitted by Delhi Metro to hire an agency.

The current number of locations on the Yellow and Purple Lines may vary according to land conditions and technical requirements. The purpose of this is to randomly take samples to see if the vibration levels are within acceptable limits. If there is any change, then the necessary measures are taken to mitigate it.

