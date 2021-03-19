What can we expect from the new monetary policy statement for the next 2 months – Business

The Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) (MPC) is scheduled to meet later today to announce monetary policy for the next two months.

The central bank has kept the policy rate unchanged for the past nine months to support the growing consequences of the Covid-induced blockages and to meet the demand gap in the economy.

Providing forward guidance, the SBP at the last MPC meeting had signaled that current policy should remain intact in the near future and continued that the high risk of inflation due to food prices and tariff increases is unlikely to last a lot.

The central bank also stressed that the recovery remains at an early stage, despite the improvement in private sector credit withdrawals.

Improved activity has triggered working capital demand for some sectors. However, the rate remains lower than pre-pandemic levels.

While the SBP did not see any long-term impact of food price shocks on the inflation forecast in the latest monetary policy statement, recent tariff increases and rising international oil prices may change this view.

However, the SBP is expected to adopt a “wait and see” approach with a greater emphasis on the potential wind of economic recovery from rising Covid cases than the forecast of inflation for a higher period.

The market agreement remains biased towards the status quo

A study of financial market participants conducted by Mettis Global Pvt Limited found that the market consensus on the policy rate has not changed radically since the last policy statement issued in January.

According to the survey, 93 per cent of overall participants are of the opinion that the SBP will maintain the policy rate at 7 pc in March.

In total, 7pc of respondents expect an increase in the policy rate.

Further bifurcation of this percentage indicates that 6pc of these participants expect a 50bps rate increase while the remaining 1pc expects a 25bps increase.

This shows that some prospects regarding the rate hike are still there, given that the negative real interest rate in March could rise to 2.2 pc versus the average negative real interest rate of 0.9 pc since the monetary easing occurred due to Covid-19 in the last 12 months

Moreover, Arif Habib Limited in its report also pointed out that the recent increase in yields on Pakistani treasury bonds and investment bonds (PIBs) suggests that some market participants predict a rate hike in the March policy announcement , which prompted them to bid rates, resulting in an increase in money market yields.

Regarding the impact of a rate hike on the stock market, 59pc of participants expect that if the SBP MPC unpredictably decides to raise the policy rate in the 25-50bps range, it will have a neutral impact on the stock market,

On the other hand, 41 percent of respondents expect that a rate increase will have a negative impact on the market.

Following the results of the survey, 90pc of respondents are expecting a rate increase later in the year mainly due to rising inflationary pressures.

While inflation is gaining steam and is likely to remain high in the next six months according to analysts due to an increase in electricity taxes and tariffs amid the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, rising international oil prices and goods. This will force the central bank to raise interest rates.

Of these 90pc, 45pc participants expect a cumulative increase between 50-100bps in CY2021, 28pc have voted for a rate increase between 100-150 bps, 14pc expect a total increase in the 25-50bps range, while 3pc see an increase between 150 -200bps in 2021.

Unpredictably, 10pc of participants do not expect any change in policy rate during 2021.

Saad Khatri, a money market trader at Faysal Bank, said that over the past two months, supply factors continued to be the main reason driving inflation.

In addition to electricity prices, food prices also put increasing pressure on inflation. And there is a chance for further growth as the IMF program is expected to resume in the next two weeks with the possibility of adjusting energy prices upwards.

In addition, the rise in oil prices has not yet been passed on to consumers. Given these factors, he expects the SBP to raise the policy rate in May.

Regarding average inflation during FY21, the survey results show that 69pc of participants believe that average inflation will remain in line with the central bank target, while 31pc expect inflation to be higher on average.

External account and economic recovery between the third wave

On the outer front, the position looks stable.

While the current account, however, shifted to a deficit from a surplus by November 2020, it recorded a surplus of $ 912 million during 7MFY21 compared to a deficit of $ 2.544 million.

In January, the current account deficit decreased by 55 pc year-on-year to $ 229 million, while on a monthly basis the deficit was below 65 pc mainly due to a decrease of 12 pc in total imports.

The SBP in its previous conference had hinted at external account stability by determining the course of monetary policy in the near future. In this regard, while rising commodity prices pose risks to profits on the external front, possible inflows from the IMF, Eurobonds, remittances, foreign direct investment and the Roshan digital account balance of such risks, says a report by AKD Securities.

Moreover, it will also keep the rupee stable. From FY21 to date, the rupee has been valued at around 8.1 pc against the dollar in support of strong remittances and the overall balance of payments position, as well as the increase in central banks’ foreign exchange reserves.

On the recovery front, the third wave of the pandemic that is unfolding across the country could pose a threat to the newborn recovery as its impact is expected to be much stronger due to a new variant from the UK.

Recently, the government resumed partial blockades in some parts of the country. However, the vaccine distribution process is gaining momentum and is likely to pave the way for a rapid economic recovery as the infection rate in Pakistan is lower than other nations in the region.

Moreover, the increase in large-scale production by 9.13 pieces from year to year in January and 7.85 pieces in 7MFY21 further strengthens the case for rapid economic recovery.

Feedback on the growth prospect shows that 38pc of respondents believed that growth would remain cloudy between the third Covid wave and the tax and electricity increase program after the IMF.

Meanwhile, 59pc of participants voted for steady growth, while 3pc of participants remained unsure about the growth prospect.