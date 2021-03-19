Anil Deshmukh | Antilia bomb intimidation: NIA, ATS conducting full investigation, MVA government expanding full co-operation, says Deshmukh





‘Government Maha Vikas Aghadi is expanding cooperation with NIA’ | Photo credit: ANI Main points MVA Government Expands Cooperation with NIA: Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh ‘Informed Pawar Sahab about developments in Mumbai’ A major overhaul of the Mumbai Police rank and file is expected New Delhi: After briefing NCP supreme Sharad Pawar on developments in Mumbai, Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh said the NIA and ATS are conducting a full investigation into the cases of a vehicle loaded with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani House and Mansukh’s murder Hiran. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is expanding co-operation with the NIA, he added. This meeting comes after a rift was reported between the MVA over the transfer of Param Bir Singh. Waiver of VAT on the transfer of Param Bir Singh While Deshmukh said the former top police officer was transferred due to some “unforgivable mistakes” and “big mistakes” he made while handling the issue of security fear Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Sena said Singh’s transfer would not to say he is guilty. According to Interior Minister Singh, the decision to transfer Singh was taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure a “free and fair” investigation into the arrests of Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze, an SUV loaded with explosives. parked outside Mukesh Amban Antilles and the death of Mansukh Hiran. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on the NIA Antilia Bomb Fear Center, saying the agency, which aims to investigate terrorism-related cases, had surrendered in the case without any links to terrorism. Shiv Sena questions the NIA investigation “The NIA is investigating terrorism-related issues. But despite having nothing to do with terrorism, the agency has submitted the case. What’s the matter? What investigation did the NIA do in the Uri attack, the Pathankot attack, and the Pulwama attack? How many criminals have been arrested? This too is a mystery. “But the 20 gelatin sticks in Mumbai seem to be proving to be a big challenge for the NIA,” said Shiv Sena Saamana, a spokeswoman. Shiv Sena also praised and defended former Mumbai Police Commissioner and claimed that there was a certain lobby in Delhi that had hatred against him. Meanwhile, sources said Rakesh i Times Tani that a major reshuffle is expected in the Mumbai Police rank and file and the Interior Ministry order is likely to arrive in the next 48 hours.







