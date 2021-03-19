South Korea to review rules for mandatory Covid-19 testing of foreigners





The ruling, which went into effect Wednesday, required all foreign workers in the capital to undergo coronavirus outbreaks or face a fine of up to 2 million Won Kores ($ 1,775).

In a press release from the city government on Friday, Seoul city officials said they would now recommend only foreign workers employed in high-risk businesses with dense, unventilated work environments undergo testing. until March 31st. The city also recommended South Korean nationals working in the same businesses be tested, the announcement added.

The policy has already been established in the neighboring Gyeonggi province as well as in several other cities and provinces. It is unclear whether the other provinces will follow in Seoul’s footsteps.

The policy was labeled by many as xenophobic and discriminatory, with ruling party lawmaker Lee Sang-min describing it as an “unjust racist act against foreigners” and warning that it would result in “international embarrassment”.

Seoul city officials had previously denied that the policy was discriminatory, showing statistics showing the percentage of foreign residents among the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the capital had risen from 2.2% last year to 6.3% this month. “I demand the participation of people and think of this as a measure to protect the safety of the individual rather than discrimination,” Seoul City Song official Eun-cheol said earlier Friday. The decision had threatened to create something like a diplomatic incident, however, with a growing list of nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, voicing their opposition. British Ambassador to South Korea Simon Smith posted a video on Twitter on Thursday in which he said, “we consider these measures unjust, disproportionate, and unlikely to be effective.” Smith said he had also raised the issue with the South Korean National Commission on Human Rights. Canadian Ambassador Micheal Danagher reiterated the post, saying he and other ambassadors were making similar representations. Reprimands by ambassadors to the government of their host country are rare, although embassies stopped advising their citizens not to follow government rules. The U.S. Embassy in Seoul also wrote on Twitter on Friday, “We have raised our concerns with high-level Korean authorities and are strongly advocating for the fair and equitable treatment of all U.S. citizens in our efforts to common to stop the pandemic. “ Both Seoul City and South Korean health officials had previously avoided direct questions about the epidemiological reasons for testing foreigners, but not their Korean counterparts.

