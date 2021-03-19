Tokyo business closure orders spark confusion a few days before the capital reopens

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government issued business closure orders in response to closure requests Thursday at more than two dozen food establishments that failed or refused to comply with the COVID-19 countermeasures, making Governor Yuriko Koike the first to do so. did so since a legal change in countries’ virus laws in February made it incompetent for incompetent businesses to incur fines.

The move comes at a critical juncture in Japan, just days before the state of emergency in Tokyo’s largest metropolitan area was lifted on Monday and the legal authority given to local leaders to fine non-compliant businesses was lifted.

Despite the political dynamics at play, experts say the confrontation of capitals is moving and central governments aiming to reopen the last remaining areas under emergency will surely confuse the public.

The decision is likely to be aimed at sending a message to incompetent businesses and proving how effective the measure would be, but conflicting messages will mislead the country at a crucial moment, said Motohiro Sato, a professor at the School of School Economics. Hitotsubashi University.

The decision appears to represent a division between the capital and the central government, both in purpose and in their recognition of the situation, he said. Not only local businesses that will become unsafe from mixed messages, but also hospitals, medical facilities and all manner of private and public institutions.

The city announced on Friday that it had issued closure orders for five additional centers.

Metropolitan government officials said Thursday that additional orders will be issued in more institutions before state of emergency measures end Monday, and those who disobey now and then will be referred to the District Court next week. Tokyo, which will decide whether the fine is necessary or justified.

Twenty-six of the 27 institutions that received a closing order Thursday are operated by Global Dining, a large food conglomerate based in the capital Minato Ward that runs a number of restaurants in and around the capital.

The firm announced on Thursday evening that it will act in accordance with the city order.

What we do not want is for people to see others coming out and thinking they can or should do the same, Koike said at a news conference on Friday.

By contrast, Kanagawa prefecture said Thursday it would not issue closure orders to incompetent businesses, largely because of concerns that doing so shortly before the emergency was lifted would have little effect.

Dinner establishments have been asked to close by 8pm throughout the state of emergency in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading to restaurants, bars and restaurants.

Legally, prefectural governments can issue three different warnings to increase severity for businesses that do not comply with closure requirements while there is a state of emergency. The first is a warning, the second is a warning accompanied by the possibility that the name of the incompetent firm will be issued publicly if it is not yet obeyed, and the third is an order.

Following the country’s virus law review in February, prefectural governors can refer businesses that disobey closure orders to their respective district courts, which will decide whether to impose a monetary fine of up to 300,000.

Since the end of February, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has issued first- and second-tier warnings for 129 unsuitable businesses, including 16 on Thursday.

While some businesses have mentioned concerns that government incentives are not enough to allow them to close early or temporarily and still pay staff, more than half of businesses that received a warning have gone further by deliberately refusing to comply. requests, in some cases going so far as to publicly advertise that they are keeping the doors open after 20:00

On March 11, in response to a repeated warning from the metropolitan government, Global Dining President Kozo Hasegawa outlined the reasons his company would not comply with the closure request in a statement to Koike. They included his belief that infection or vaccination is the only way to become immune to COVID-19, that young people are not as vulnerable as older people and should be allowed to act freely by taking certain precautions, and that the demand of cities is only that, which means that one can choose not to respect.

Issuing closure orders shortly before the emergency was lifted was symbolic, said Takero Doi, a professor of economics at Keio University.

I believe it’s his message, at one end, to businesses and people that the virus is still spreading and strong countermeasures will continue to be taken, he said. On the other hand, this speaks to the concerns and frustrations of the silent majority, who have spent weeks under isolation during the state of emergency and will remain cautious after its lifting.

For those who comply with the requirements to reduce working hours or stay indoors, it would seem unfair that others might disobey without any consequences, said Yasushi Aoyama, former deputy governor of Tokyo and a professor of political science at Meiji University School of Government Meiji University.

Since the central government declared a state of emergency in early January, the metropolitan government has sent hundreds of staff to the capitals to confirm, in person, whether food establishments are taking precautions against the virus.

Compliant businesses were eligible for financial support, but non-compliant ones were subject to various non-penalty warnings, at least not until national lawmakers voted to review parts of the countries’ virus laws and allow businesses to be fined. incompetent.

Verifying whether a business is meeting the requirements takes time, Aoyama said. “Regardless of the time, the law must take precedence.”

Food centers in the capital region consisting of Tokyo and Kanagawa prefectures, Chiba and Saitama have been asked to close by 9pm by the end of March, even after the state of emergency is lifted.

While governors may issue business closure requests even after the state of emergency ends, monetary fines imposed by local leaders will not be possible, making it unclear what measures governors can take to prevent a backlash. new COVID-19 cases after society reopens.