Rami temple to use the stone from ‘Ashok Vatika’ where goddess Sita was held captive





Construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is underway and the holy temple will now be built with something that is auspicious for Lord Ram followers. A stone from Sita Eliya, a place where the goddess Sita is believed to have been held captive, will be brought from Sri Lanka and used in the construction of the Grand Ram temple. The stone is expected to be brought to India by Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda. A stone from Sita Eliya in Sri Lanka will be used in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Sita Eliya is the place where the goddess Sita is believed to have been held as a slave. The stone is expected to be obtained in India by Sri Lankan HC assigned to India, Milinda Moragoda pic.twitter.com/3epop9zoYK – ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021 Interesting It is interesting to note that a temple dedicated to the Goddess Sita is located in Sita Eliya, the place where she was held captive by the demon king Ravana. Alsoshtë also the place where the goddess Sita regularly prayed to God Rama to save him. The cornerstone of the Grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2020. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been entrusted with the task of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Construction of the Ram temple is likely to be completed in three years, Champat Rai, secretary general of the faith, said earlier this month. The Ram Janmbhoomi Trust had purchased 7,285 square feet of land adjacent to Ram Mandir premises in early March, in line with its plan to expand the temple complex area to 107 acres from the current 70 acres. Reportedly, the trust had paid Rs 1 Crore for the new plot of land at a rate of Rs 1,373 per square foot. Work to fill the foundation of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya began on Monday. Excavation work for the construction of the temple began in January 2021, in which all the bad soil and debris was removed. Meanwhile, the fundraising campaign for the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya which lasted over 45 days raised Rs 2,100 crore, the Trust said. “The fundraising campaign has ended with generous contributions from all cross-sections of people, including residents of remote villages in India, disrupting religious barriers. Total donations received have exceeded Rs 2,100 crore by Saturday evening. Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri. Located on the banks of the Sarayu River, Ayodhya is one of the leading pilgrim cities in India.







