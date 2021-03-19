York University Professor Under Criticism After Email Exchange With Myanmar Student Violating School Values





York University says a recent interaction between one of its professors and a Myanmar-based student seeking an adjournment due to a cessation of close communications across the country does not reflect his values after the professor replied to the student: “Even the internet crashed with COVID-19?” Pictures of an email exchange between a student and a professor in the school’s math and statistics department circulated widely online Thursday. In them, the student is seen explaining that all mobile and internet services will be cut off “indefinitely” amid the Myanmar military coup. “Can I get a postponement please,” the student asks, asking if the test weight can be applied to the final exam. The instructor replies that there will be no procrastination and that the exam weight will be transferred to the final. “Last chance, bad omen. Did the internet crash with COVID-19 too?” the professor is seen to answer. On the other hand, the student responds, “The Internet was not weakened [COVID-19]. There was a military coup where I am living and almost 200 protesters were shot [as of] “Now the regime has decided to close all communications until tomorrow.” The student then writes back to the professor, this time to confirm if they should worry about losing the test. “Of course you should. The next time you lose something, it’s over,” the professor replies. “By the way, your remarks (related to this course and your country of birth) made me wonder how you understand reality,” he continues. “People are not just being shot to protest, but for much deeper reasons.” The interaction does not reflect York values, the university says In a statement Thursday night, York University chief spokeswoman Barbara Joy described the interaction as a “serious issue of student accommodation,” saying it did not reflect the school’s values. “York University is committed to upholding and promoting the values ​​of respect, equality, diversity and inclusion across our campuses and in our communication,” Joey said. The statement does not describe the specific interaction or the name of the professor involved. But when asked by CBC News if the screenshots that circulated on Thursday prompted the school statement, Joey confirmed that they did. The statement also said that “appropriate action was taken immediately” after learning of the exchange. If the professor is facing any consequences, Joy would not say, citing confidentiality. “We would like to assure all interested parties that senior staff from the Faculty were able to contact the student directly last night, and clearly expressed support for their difficult circumstance and well-being, and further, assured them that the necessary accommodations would be provided, “the statement said. The professor identified in the screenshots did not immediately respond to CBC News for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos