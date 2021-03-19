The latest Covid-19 vaccine and world news





In interviews with CNN, some vaccine advisers in the US government said that many questions should be expected when and if AstraZeneca applies to the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization of emergency use for its Covid-19 vaccine. Advisers did not doubt whether the AstraZeneca vaccine would gain emergency use authorization from the FDA. They said, however, that the company ‘s application was likely to raise issues that did not arise when the three Covid-19 vaccines currently used in the United States – made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – applied for their emergency use authorizations. “It is clear that more questions have been raised about AstraZenecavaccine than about any of the other vaccines that are now authorized in the United States,” he said. Arnold Monto, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products. More than a dozen European countries have suspended their distribution of AstraZeneca vaccines for concerns about blood clots, though many are now resuming programs after the EU drug regulator said it was safe to use on Thursday. There have also been concerns about a mistake made in their clinical trial last year and efficacy data that raised questions. Also, South Africa has suspended the use of the vaccine because health authorities said it was not effective enough against the variant identified there. This is the vaccine that has one defect after another, said Dr. William Schaffner, liaison member of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. As more and more European countries have suspended their use of AstraZeneca vaccines, the company, as well as international health agencies, have defended it. “Everyone’s safety is our first priority,” AstraZeneca said in a statement on Wednesday. “About 17 million people in the EU and the UK have now received our vaccine and the number of blood clotting cases reported in this group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population. The World Health Organization, the UK health authorities and the European Medicines Agency have all expressed support for the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying its benefits outweigh any risks. AstraZeneca expects to ask the FDA to authorize its Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in March or early April, sources familiar with the company’s ongoing clinical trial told Reuters last week.

