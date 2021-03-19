Myanmar protesters respond to army bullets with an economic shutdown

The windows of the merchants of the banks are gathering dust. The cargo at the port stays collected without being collected. And in the big government ministries in Naypyidaw, the capital of Myanmar, piles of documents are dampening the humidity. There are few people who process all the documents.

Since the military took power in a coup last month, an entire nation has come to a standstill. From hospitals, railroads and backyards to schools, shops and trading houses, most of society has stopped appearing at work in an attempt to thwart the military regime and force it to return authority to a civilian government.

As demonstrators continue to dare with bullets, at least 220 people have been killed since the February 1 coup, according to a local group monitoring political imprisonment and deaths, the quiet persistence of this mass movement of civil disobedience has turned into a weapon of mass destruction. powerful against the army. For all the planning that went into the push, the generals seem to have been completely unprepared for the breadth and depth of resistance against them.