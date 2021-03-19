International
Myanmar protesters respond to army bullets with an economic shutdown
The windows of the merchants of the banks are gathering dust. The cargo at the port stays collected without being collected. And in the big government ministries in Naypyidaw, the capital of Myanmar, piles of documents are dampening the humidity. There are few people who process all the documents.
Since the military took power in a coup last month, an entire nation has come to a standstill. From hospitals, railroads and backyards to schools, shops and trading houses, most of society has stopped appearing at work in an attempt to thwart the military regime and force it to return authority to a civilian government.
As demonstrators continue to dare with bullets, at least 220 people have been killed since the February 1 coup, according to a local group monitoring political imprisonment and deaths, the quiet persistence of this mass movement of civil disobedience has turned into a weapon of mass destruction. powerful against the army. For all the planning that went into the push, the generals seem to have been completely unprepared for the breadth and depth of resistance against them.
They robbed the power of the people from our elected government, said Daw Cho Cho Naing, an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who has refused to work alongside most of her colleagues. The journey to democracy in our country has just begun and we can not miss it again.
The effect of millions refusing to do their job has been dramatic, even if the military is built to withstand pressure. Up to 90 per cent of the national government has ceased operations, according to officials from four ministries. The factories are empty. In February, the national business registry registered less than 190 new entries, up from nearly 1,300 a year earlier.
In a country where at least a third of the population already lived below the poverty line, civil disobedience is bringing tremendous self-imposed hardship to people. But the striking class hopes that just a few more weeks or months of financial obligation will starve to death for the army of manpower and resources it needs to run the country.
On Sunday, dozens were killed in factory districts in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, when security forces cracked down on striking protesters with deadly force. The area is now under martial law, but many workers have vowed not to surrender.
We may be poor in terms of money, but we are rich in the value of our country’s lover, said Ma Thuzar Lwin, whose husband, Ko Chan Thar, a construction worker, was shot in the neck during an attack the last.
Earlier this week, as her husband fought for his life, Mrs. Thuzar Lwin expressed her aspirations for her. I want him to see with his own eyes the day the junta comes down, she said.
Mr Chan Thar died on Wednesday.
The Myanmar army, which has ruled the country for most of the past 60 years, is capable of killing. Less is less practiced in running an economy that began integrating into the global financial system during a decade of reform.
In the aftermath of the coup, soldiers gathered hundreds of officials considered loyal to the civil government led by the National League for Democracy party. An Australian economic adviser to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto civilian leader of the nations, was also jailed. More than 200 central bank employees, including five deputy directors, have been fired for their civil disobedience.
As a result, taxes are not collected in Myanmar. Most licenses for imports, exports and much more are no longer issued. With private bank employees joining the strike, most cash flows inside and outside the country have stalled. Many companies have not been able to pay employees. Military banks have limited withdrawals for fear of cash execution.
Last week, the military ordered private banks to transfer funds deposited by agricultural traders to state or military banks so that the money could be withdrawn for the next harvest. The order has gone unheard.
They are the king now, but we are not their servants, said Daw Phyu Phyu Cho, a loan officer for a private bank that has joined the strike. If we all unite, they can do nothing.
Myanmar now lacks many things at once: car gasoline, imported cereals and legumes, foreign toothpaste. In the Yangon area, retail prices for palm oil have risen 20 percent since the coup, according to the World Food Program.
People are accustomed to long queues, to ATM withdrawals, to the collection of pensions, to the distribution of rice and curry. Workers on strike at the factory have to choose between wearing tight hats and goggles to join a protest or waiting in the hot sun for any basic necessities that may be offered that day.
Right now, informal funding networks are helping to alleviate some of the pain of lost wages. In Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, a single Facebook group run by ordinary citizens has raised funds to support nearly 5,000 people who are participating in the civil disobedience movement, known by the acronym CDM
The people of Myanmar are so generous in their donations to people in need, said U Aung Htay Myint, one of the organizers of the Mandalay effort.
Myanmar’s economy, one of the least developed in Asia after decades of military mismanagement, was already shaking with the coronavirus, which particularly hit the clothing and tourism industries. With the coup, foreign investors are feeling weak. Toyota has delayed plans to open a plant. The World Bank has banned disbursements in the country.
Sanctions by Western governments on military officers and companies have piled up. Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department halted U.S. relations, among other businesses, with a gym and a restaurant owned by the children of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the military chief who led the coup. The U.S. government has frozen about $ 1 billion in assets held by Myanmar in an American financial institution.
But the military still has a lot of revenue streams, mostly oil and gas fields. U Ye Kyaw Thu worked as an offshore platform technician for the Shwe gas project for a decade. Most of his colleagues are foreigners and he knows that other Myanmar workers will be brought in to replace him. Akoma, z. Ye Kyaw Thu said participating in the strike was the right choice for him
That’s all I can do, he said.
A group of lawmakers who say they represent the ousted Parliament have written to foreign oil and gas companies urging them to cut payments to the regime from backing the current violent rule of the military junta and enriching its leaders.
But the extraction of Shwe natural gas, which is shipped to China, has not diminished since the coup. Such oil and gas revenues add up to $ 90 million a month to the regimes’ coffers, according to estimates by the dissolved Parliament.
Beyond oil and gas, the military and its big businesses benefit from the illegal accumulation of natural resources, such as jade and timber, which brings in revenues that rival the country’s official revenues.
So much of their funding comes from the black markets, said Dr. Sasa, a special envoy to the United Nations for ousted civilian authority.
The civil disobedience movement will not stop such illegal activity. In some cases, as with the production of methamphetamine and other drugs, production may flourish in the shadowy spaces of political conflict.
In the meantime, the citizens of Myanmars are paying the highest price. A district administrator in Shan State, who asked not to be named because of the risk of speaking out, described how he withdrew for questioning after taking part in a civil servant strike. After escaping through the jungle, he is now hiding.
In Yangon, Ko Soe Naing, a garment factory worker, said he recently saw a fellow working on strike was shot in the head and killed. Mr. Soe Naing earned about $ 115 a month for his work, barely a living wage.
We have nothing to lose, he said. As a basic worker, we have only one choice. It’s too to fight again against the junta.
Last week, before dawn, soldiers landed at a shelter complex for railway staff in Yangon. According to eyewitnesses, the soldiers demanded that the strikers who had shut down the country’s railway system leave their homes immediately. All about 700 residents fled, seizing weapons of possession.
U Ko Ko Zaw, one of the residents, got into a fight from his house with everything he owned: a suitcase with personal belongings, a pot of cooking oil and a live chicken. Later that day, he sold the bird for money.
It is OK to die of starvation under military rule, it is good if I am fired, said Mr. Ko Ko Zaw. I will continue to join the CDM because I believe it can bring down their economy.
