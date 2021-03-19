International
NATIONAL NEWS
Police: Atlanta shooter fueled by sex shame
The motivations behind the fun of shooting at the massage parlor in Atlanta that left 8 dead, including 6 Asians, have proven to be more complex than many imagined. Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds says suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, denies his crimes were racially motivated. We asked him specifically and the answer was no, Reynolds said.
Instead, what is emerging is that Long the religious was deeply ashamed of his sex addiction for which he often sought relief in massage parlors. Former roommate of Long in a house halfway to the recovery of addicts has proved this.
However, given a recent impact on hate crimes against Asian-Americans across the country, some say the two motives may not necessarily divorce each other. Asian women have reported more than twice the number of hate incidents, ranging from calling names to violence, compared to men. Activists say Long’s decision to expel these women for his shame is linked to one widespread perception that Asian women working in massage parlors are de-facto sex workers, whether or not they provide sexual services.
Dems provokes GOP with signs to support infrastructure
Following last week’s announcement of an upcoming multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, Democrats in Congress are paying billions of dollars to bring Republicans to the negotiating table. Senate Appropriations Committee Patrick Leahy (D-VT) says, “I am fully committed to sharing it equally between Republicans and Democrats, and so it will be up to them if they want it. If they do not, we will simply have it on the Democratic side. “But I think a lot of them would like to have it on both sides.”
Deficient hawks on the Republican side, including Sen. Mitt Romney, argue that earrings are not necessarily in the national interest. It mainly comes down to seniority when it comes to Senators earning lucrative and creative earrings for their constituencies. However, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) estimates that 60% of his congressional colleagues always support the return of the marks.
Democrats are billing the infrastructure bill as a further stimulus, in addition to the projected $ 2 trillion COVID stimulus that is likely to come with it. Last week, Nancy Pelosi said she hoped the bill would bring “work to any postcode”.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Putin responds to Biden “killer” comment: “Makes man know one”
President Biden tore down some feathers in Moscow yesterday when he described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a murderer.” Moscow-Washington tensions have escalated further in recent days over allegations of Russian interference in the 2020 US election and the assassination attempt and subsequent imprisonment of Putin critic Alexei Navalny.
Responding to Biden’s comments, Putin replied, I remember, in my childhood, when we were arguing in the yard, we said, ‘Someone needs to know one.’ “
Strange beds the bed of Russia, US for peace in Afghanistan
Three decades after their proxy war in the country, Russian and American envoys are pushing Afghanistan’s warring factions to take their actions together for peace. At the next two summits in Moscow and Turkey, representatives from Afghanistan and its neighbors will meet to discuss the next step in ending a decades-old conflict.
Russian and US envoys are pushing for the Afghan government and Taliban representatives to form an interim government. The United States has already stepped up pressure on the Afghan government by refusing to confirm whether or not the U.S. will move forward in its planned May 1 withdrawal. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that the Taliban could make territorial gains in the spring fighting if the Afghan government does not seize the opportunity for a political solution.
Tags: Afghanistan, Asian-Americans, Atlanta, Congress, markers, infrastructure bill, mass shootings, President Joe Biden, sex worker, stimulant, Taliban, Vladimir Putin
