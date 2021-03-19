Coronavirus rates violated in Tamil Nadu campaign rallies linked to polls amid rising cases





Violations of coronavirus guidelines continue in Tamil Nadu ahead of the State Assembly elections although authorities urged political parties to ensure attendees wear masks at public meetings and street performances, NDTV reported. The breaches come amid a nearly 100% increase in coronavirus cases in the state in nearly three weeks. On March 1, the state registered 474 new cases and, on Wednesday, the number of daily infections increased to 989. There were 867 new Covid-19 cases reported Thursday, pushing the number in the state to 8,61,429, reported Hindu. On Thursday, only a few people were seen wearing masks and the crowd failed to adhere to physical distance norms during Prime Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s poll campaign in the Cauvery delta region of the state which includes Sirkazhi, Kudavasal and Vedaranyam. Similar scenes were witnessed at the rallies of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Thiruvallur and Pudukkottai and Chennai as well as at the meetings of Makkal Needhi chief Maiam Kamal Haasans in Tiruppur and Gobichettipalayam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagams at the rally of the capital TTV. Members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam hold placards with a portrait of MK Stalin party president during a rally ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Chennai on Monday. (Source: Arun Sankar / AFP)

Deputy Prime Minister Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam during an election rally. (Source: AIADMK / Twitter) Officials in the state have attributed the rise of the issues to an increase in political activity, an increase in events such as weddings and quarantine violations at home. There is increased political activity and a lot of rallies, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan told NDTV. People do not wear masks as you show on TV. Even if someone has the virus, it spreads. An Indian Medical Association official blamed political leaders for violating the guidelines. Even many leaders, who should be role models, do not wear masks, he said. However, political parties claimed they were doing their best. DMK spokesman A Saravanan said party leader MK Stalin had received the coronavirus vaccine and urged everyone to take pictures. He also advises party workers and [the] the general public to wear masks and pursue social distancing to stop the spread of the virus, Saravanan said. All India spokeswoman Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Kovai Sathyan said: Both Prime Minister [Edappadi K Palaniswami] and Deputy Prime Minister O Panneerselvam have told party cadres to wear masks at every meeting. Seeing these violations, authorities have begun penalizing those who violate coronavirus norms in public places. Health authorities have also begun preparing Covid-19 care centers, taking at least 4,000 beds in Chennai as well, in anticipation of an exponential increase in infections. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly election and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha’s poll will be held in a single round on April 6th. The results will be announced on May 2.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos