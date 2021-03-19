Oil prices are falling nearly 10% due to new demand concerns





from Andres Guerra Luz IN 3/18/2021 (Bloomberg) – Oil in New York fell as short-term demand concerns and a rising dollar collided to cause the biggest drop overnight since October. West Texas Intermediate fell nearly 10% on Thursday and is poised to extend the extension of daily losses to the longest in over a year. Brent also slipped more than 8%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose as much as 0.5%, weakening the pull of commodity-priced currencies. Related: Oil prices represent the deepest weekly loss since October, however banks remain strong The future has dragged on since Brent raised over $ 71 a barrel and U.S. crude oil reached $ 67 earlier this month. China has silenced its acquisition, touching on the weakness of the physical market in Asia and a shaky spread of Covid-19 vaccines in parts of the world shows concerns for a full recovery of demand in the short term. This is a risky moment with some of the cyclical trades, said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at Bank of America Asset Management. Oil prices are likely to experience the lower end of this trading range because we do not have an entire global reopening. Left behind vaccines outside the US, UK and Israel, and parts of Europe need to be shut down. Oils moving down may also be associated with some long positions being removed by commodity trading advisers as daily price gains or losses of more than 3% can often cause this account group to dismiss quickly. Beyond general prices, the raw prices of the nearest term reflect the fragile short-term outlook. WTI’s previous month contract is trading at a discount again the following month, as Brents’s backlog – a bullish structure signaling stronger supplies – is weakening. The feeling has changed, said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd. Short-term supply and demand considerations are temporarily casting a shadow over the bright future likely to arrive in the third quarter of the year. Prices: WTI for April delivery slipped $ 5.22 to $ 59.38 a barrel at 2:15 p.m. in Houston, dropping for a fifth straight session

Brent for the May settlement fell $ 5.37 to $ 62.63 a barrel

The spread of Brent’s future has weakened in recent days Global recovery from the pandemic remains uneven. In Brazil, cases of Covid-19 are expanding by record numbers, suppressing activity, while in the UK, delayed deliveries of the AstraZeneca Plcs vaccine will be cut off this month. Meanwhile, the European Union’s drug regulator has concluded that the benefits of the AstraZenecas vaccine outweigh the risks as some of Europe’s largest countries suspended the use of the photographs this month due to concerns about blood clots. Demand has not returned to normal as we expected, with vaccine news from Europe definitely worrying in terms of short-term demand, said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy and Economic Research. It makes people think that the time for Brent $ 70 has not come yet. Similar coverage: Signs of inflation are rising in some corners of the oil market. Plastic prices have peaked at all times as consumer use recedes, while retail gasoline prices in the US are at a record profit.

Chinas oil exports rose last month as local demand fell, due to a slowdown in plant activity during the Lunar New Year.

One of the corners with the fastest growing energy market in Chinas is facing a potentially devastating blow as the Xi Jinpings government increases control over high-emission fuels.







