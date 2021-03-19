The policy of zero tolerance of the UP government towards crime showed positive results in the last 4 years: CM Yogi





CM Adityanath said it has been possible because of “the performance of his government on all fronts”, particularly law and order.



Hitting the Opposition over its accusation of deteriorating law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that his government’s policy of zero tolerance for crime and criminals has shown positive results in the last four years. “The result of the zero tolerance policy has been that when compared to the 2016-2017 figures, there has been a decrease of 65.72 percent in cases of uncertainty; 66.15 percent in cases of robbery; 19.80 percent in cases of murder and 45.43 percent in cases of rape in the state, “the prime minister told a news conference on the end of four years of his government. Claiming that the perception of the state has changed over the past four years and it has emerged as the best investment destination, Adityanath said this was possible due to the “performance of his government on all fronts”, particularly order and law. “While previously no one wanted to come to the state because of a sense of insecurity, there is no fear now. It was also an achievement that all festivals were celebrated peacefully and no riots took place in the state. Previously, “However, the scene was different. Our government has also taken strong action against professional criminals, mafia elements and others who undermine peace, and this has also set a norm in the country,” the prime minister said. In a question, he said that his government has acted in the policy of zero tolerance in the best interest of the people of the state as “a criminal is a criminal and it is also said that he does not belong to any caste or community”. The Prime Minister said that his government has worked in all sectors and for all sectors of society, be it farmers, women and young people, and added that over four jobs have been provided in a free and fair way with transparency. “It is because of the coordinated efforts that Uttar Pradesh has gone out of the category of ‘BIMARU’ state and has become a capable and efficient state and as a leading economy in the country,” he said, expressing confidence that the foundation has been laid for achieving of the goal of becoming the country’s largest economy with a little more effort. He also elaborated on the work done by his government and how the state did well in implementing the central government schemes, which the previous government “preferred to ignore because of their opinion”. “While the management of Uttar Pradesh government COVID-19 was praised nationally, the World Health Organization (WHO) also appreciated it. In addition to working to strengthen health infrastructure, especially at the time of COVID-19, the process of growing facilities for humans “and the establishment of a better road network has been accelerated. Road infrastructure has been strengthened through the construction of five new highways,” Adityanath said. The Prime Minister also released a book “Dashko mein jo na ho paya- chaar varsh mein kar dikhaya” in the four years of his government, and a short film was also played on the occasion. Senior members of his cabinet, including Deputy Prime Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, were also present at the event.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos