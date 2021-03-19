The fate of the Israeli prime minister lies in the thin boundaries of the razor





Jerusalem A recent set of polls by Israeli media on Friday showed a slim choice, with the fate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likely to return to the performance of small parties and a former ally who has criticized him but has not ruled out joining his coalition. Next Tuesday’s election, the fourth in less than two years, is widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who has led one of the world’s most successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns but is also on trial. for corruption. Polls show Netanyahu’s right-wing party, Likud, at the helm, predicting it will win about 30 seats in the 120-member Knesset in Israel’s parliament. But an alliance with its natural allies, the ultra-Orthodox parties and a small far-right party, would only yield about 50 seats. On the other hand is an ideologically diverse group of parties committed to ousting Netanyahu, which together are projected to win 56-60 seats, also just a few of the majority. Yair Lapid’s central Yesh Atid party, the largest in the anti-Netanyahu bloc, is projected to win about 20 seats. Ad The most likely creator seems to be Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu right-wing whose Yamina party is projected to win about 10 seats. He has not ruled out membership in any of the camps. Mansour Abbas, the leader of an Arab Islamic party, is also disengaged, but polls are divided over whether his party will win four seats or fall below the electoral threshold. A slightly better or worse performance from each block can change the calculations. A number of small parties, including the far-right Zionist Religious Party, centrist blue and white, and the left-wing Meretz, risk falling below the electoral threshold and not winning seats. In that case their votes would be basically dissolved, in favor of the other bloc. The forecasts on Friday were based on several polls with similar results, which also closely follow the latest polls from other media. One, commissioned by broadcaster Kan, surveyed 1,406 people and had an error margin of 2.6%. The Maariv newspaper surveyed 1,001 people with a margin of error of 3.2%, while the newspaper Israel Hayom surveyed 2,087 people with a margin of error of 2.1%. Israel blocks voting in the five days before the vote. Ad Unofficial exit polls will be released by Israel’s leading broadcasters as polling stations close Tuesday night. The official count usually lasts a few days. The president will ask anyone who seems more likely to form a government to try to do so, starting weeks of negotiations. If no one manages to assemble a ruling coalition with 61 seats, then another round of elections would be held later this year.

